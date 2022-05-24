Kaleyra Appoints Zephrin Lasker as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances

NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, announced today that Zephrin Lasker has joined its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances, effective May 17, 2022.

Kaleyra, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Kaleyra) (PRNewswire)

Lasker, a five-time start-up founder and CEO specializing in messaging, e-commerce, digital marketing, and SaaS platforms, brings a wealth of knowledge of scalable business models and high-growth company trajectories. With his expertise, Lasker will be instrumental in driving Kaleyra's efforts to expand within new and existing markets while further establishing the Company as a global leader in the CPaaS industry.

Before joining Kaleyra, Lasker co-founded and served as CEO of ShopChat, the creator of the world's first shopping keyboard (US Patent #10,943,290). In 2017, ShopChat was acquired by Rakuten Viber, where Lasker spent the following two years rolling out the product to millions of users around the globe. Prior to founding ShopChat, Lasker was named the Head of Mobile and Social Product at Constant Contact in 2014 and served in this role through the time of its acquisition by EIGI for $1.1BN in 2015. Before that role, he was Co-founder and CEO of Pontiflex, the breakthrough creator of the signup ad, which was acquired by Blackstone in 2012. In addition, Lasker is a mentor and investor to startups through the San Francisco-based incubator he founded, Edge Drop Labs.

"Zephrin Lasker is a critical addition to Kaleyra's leadership team as we continue to increase our presence on the world stage," said Kaleyra Founder and CEO Dario Calogero. "Zephrin's proven leadership skills, industry expertise, customer focus, Silicon Valley experience, and track record as a growth and product leader make him ideally suited to help Kaleyra advance its brand and strengthen its relationships with strategic partners. We look forward to working with Zephrin for many years to come."

Lasker added, "I'm thrilled to be joining Kaleyra at this key moment, following several crucial acquisitions and expansions as we position ourselves as a global leader in the CPaaS space. I am excited to be appointed to this role and am committed to working on behalf of our team, shareholders, and the board to drive the strategic growth of the company, awareness of our story, and value for our customers."

With this new addition, Kaleyra's executive team now consists of Dario Calogero as Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Giacomo Dall'Aglio as Chief Financial Officer, Filippo Monastra as Chief People Officer, Nicola Junior Vitto as Chief Product Officer, Mauro Carobene as Chief Business Officer, Geoff Grauer as Chief Operations Officer and Zephrin Lasker as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers

Kaleyra Contacts

Marketing Contact:

Lori Perkins

Senior Director – Marketing and Communications

lori.perkins@kaleyra.com



Valeria Magoni

Senior Director – Product and Corporate Marketing, Kaleyra

Valeria.magoni@kaleyra.com

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton or Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

KLR@gatewayir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaleyra