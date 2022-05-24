Elizabeth Kubycheck of ATSG Recognized on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Elizabeth Kubycheck, Chief People and Brand Officer, to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

(PRNewsfoto/ATSG) (PRNewswire)

The elite women honored on this year's Power 70 Solution Providers list brought innovative concepts, strategic business planning, and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, driving professional success through leadership, advocacy, and dedication to their organizations and the entire IT channel.

As a 20+ year veteran of the technology industry and ATSG's executive leadership team, Mrs. Kubycheck has been instrumental in leading ATSG's human resource and people functions, cross-functional communications, employee engagement, and overseeing the execution of corporate initiatives to drive profitable growth. Mrs. Kubycheck has been transformational in unifying ATSG's teams across all brands, providing employees with opportunities to gain the knowledge, tools, and abilities they need to advance in the workplace. Throughout ATSG's expansive growth, Mrs. Kubycheck has worked strategically to integrate acquired teams into the ATSG family and unify the organization as a true tech-enabled managed services provider.

"Elizabeth has been instrumental in ATSG's global growth and success," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO at ATSG. "Her comprehensive and inclusive approach to executive leadership, employee engagement, and strategic partner management, have enabled our overall mission and vision. She is the true ambassador of our ONEATSG culture; continually innovating and adapting programs and initiatives to meet the challenges in this dynamic environment. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and honored to have her contributions recognized in our industry and the channel."

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global leader in transformational technology solutions as a service for today's digital enterprise. Through ATSG's service portfolio of secure Digital Infrastructure, Digital Workplace, Collaboration, and Customer Experience offerings, ATSG provides Intelligent IT leveraging its comprehensive Ai2 automation platform.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

More information on ATSG is available at www.atsg.net . Like us on LinkedIn , follow us on Twitter , or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

Ekubycheck.@atsg.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATSG, Inc.