AgeMatch.com Upgrades New Design for Members to Look for Age Gap Relationship

AgeMatch.com Upgrades New Design for Members to Look for Age Gap Relationship

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgeMatch.com™, an age-gap dating site, announced today the launch of new and updated websites for different age groups members' preferences. Now, in response to the slogan "Elite and Attractive Dating Across the Age Divide", it is user-focused with appropriate content serving mature and young members.

According to the survey of 3762 premium members, 44% of users prefer simple and easy to use features. 36% of users prefer a mobile-friendly version. However, 71% of senior members want to enhance the desktop website design and feature.

The new website feature designs, content and tools that helps improve access for older members and highlight website benefits. The user-focused website for AgeMatch provides easy-to-follow explanations for accessing to different features, such as message, spark, report, search and filters.

With a user-focused landing page, AgeMatch adds different fresh content and clear guidance to improve access.

For the first part, AgeMatch directly leads members to create an account with email. No personal information is required.

For the second section, only age range preference is required. Put less information, pay more attentions to individual profiles.

Real-time reviews from real members are linked on the homepage. It is displayed to members and potential users to read others' success stories and check the real user experience.

AgeMatch also attaches great importance to protecting user privacy. A new data verification function that allows users to review manually as well as through machine assistance. It will not access a user's personal information without permission. With the new AI verification function, all members will be filtered automatically. If users know that their potential dates have been vetted, they're less likely to waste their time on someone who isn't worth their time.

A full team of AgeMatch employees provided 24/7 customer service and manually review profiles to verify their identity. It is devoted to paying attention to see each customer as an individual to provide high quality service.

"Our key consumer targets are mature men and attractive women. The new design should feel aspirational, trendy and functional. The use of contemporary and approachable typefaces meets all-age groups' need. Customers should always be the first. We have a mission for providing the best for long-term & best interests of customers." Stated Jennifer Kelly, the product manager of AgeMatch.

About AgeMatch™

Launched in 2001, AgeMatch is the professional age gap dating site for successful mature men looking for attractive women. It is committed to satisfying users of different ages and helping them find partners more effectively.

For more information, please go to AgeMatch.com. iOS app and Android app is also available on app store.

Media Contact

Lukas Kim

+1-416-628-1072

View original content:

SOURCE AgeMatch.com