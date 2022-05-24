3 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FASHION BRANDS COLLABORATE FOR "LE PICKLE," CELEBRATING THE UNOFFICIAL START OF SUMMER AND THE GROWING OBSESSION WITH THE SPORT OF PICKLEBALL

3 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FASHION BRANDS COLLABORATE FOR "LE PICKLE," CELEBRATING THE UNOFFICIAL START OF SUMMER AND THE GROWING OBSESSION WITH THE SPORT OF PICKLEBALL

LE PICKLE: A Capsule Collab of Luxury, Style-forward Pickleball Bags and Accessories

Fenix Sportier, Ping Pong Surf Club and Good Together House Serve up Court-to-Beach Style

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three SoCal, beach-based powerhouse fashion brands are coming together to kickoff summer in true coastal-luxe style with the launch of "LE PICKLE." The design-forward collab comes from Fenix Sportier, Ping Pong Surf Club, and Good Together House, and is all about introducing stylish and elevated court-ready accessories geared toward the growing obsession with the sport of pickleball.

"Pickleball is becoming an obsessively popular sport and, even more so, a big social activity. Isn't it time to make it chic and add some style and luxury to the sport?" said Lauren Bruksch, CEO/Designer of Fenix Sportier, an elevated athleisure brand of luxury leather sports accessories, all designed and handcrafted locally in its Los Angeles studio.

The LE PICKLE capsule collection launches today with a "Ping Pong. Pickle. Pizza" Party

at the Laguna Beach retail pillar of Good Together House, an upscale boutique from Laguna Beach design veteran Dana Marron (co-owner of Laguna Supply) embodying the understated and sophisticated "coastal luxe" aesthetic of Laguna Beach.

To create truly unique "court to beach" inspired product, Ping Pong Surf Club is contributing its cool, artistic graphics to the collaboration, inspired by its flagship, sell-out brand, LE SURF. All branding is conceived and designed by founder/designer Raan Mello, who runs Ping Pong Surf Club and is a 20+ year veteran of the surf industry.

The LE PICKLE collaboration is a playfully chic name that nods to the current obsession with pickleball and infuses pickleball accessories with sophisticated, modern design and luxe details like perforated leather, statement zippers and cool graphics.

Fenix Sportier headlines the capsule collection with the design of an exclusive collection of perforated leather pickleball covers/crossbody bags emblazoned with the LE PICKLE graphic, as well as leather and suede pickleball carriers and smaller dopp kit / gear bags embossed with "Pickleball All Day Everyday." Good Together House will also feature several other popular Fenix Sportier styles that are summer must-haves, including clear beach/boat/pool tote bags in varying sizes, stylish perforated leather visors and other small accessories perfect for court and cabana life.

With the demands of summer milestone moments such as Memorial Day, Father's Day, and graduation, the collaboration founders wanted to provide an easy grab-and-go gift concept with a shopping-with-ease experience. Several of the Fenix Sportier designs can be further customized by being sent out to the brand's nearby Los Angeles studio for monogramming and embossing, making it the perfect heirloom leather keepsake for important occasions.

Fenix Sportier LE PICKLE Capsule Collection and other styles at Good Together House include:

The Addict – leather Pickleball cover/crossbody bag – $275

Ball Boy – leather ball or wine carrier – $180

24/7 Bag – leather cosmetic/dopp kit/gear bag ("Pickleball All Day Everyday" or Tennis or Golf) - $175

The Gameday Bag – a stadium-approved clear bag for style-minded sports enthusiasts, also now a go-to "it" bag – $375

The Visor – perforated leather visor – $150

Billie Bag – perforated leather tennis racket bag - $1,000

Good Together House will also have a colorful collection of tees, crew sweats, totes, hats and rugs featuring the LE SURF and LE PICKLE graphics.

A former Mattel executive and lifelong tennis enthusiast, Lauren Bruksch founded the Fenix Sportier label with the mission of bringing style and fashion to the court. She imagined product she could take from the tennis court to a business lunch and launched the luxury athleisure line in 2018 in Manhattan Beach, California. Now the brand spans styles and sports with the goal of adding style and luxury to sports – whether a player or fan.

"We are so excited to be part of this SoCal collab and work with other creative, beach-spirited design minds. The Laguna Beach customer is about understated luxury and elevated design details – casual, cool. LE PICKLE is exactly that," says Lauren Bruksch, Founder of Fenix Sportier.

Press Images for download available here.

About Fenix Sportier

Fenix Sportier is an elevated athleisure brand of hand-crafted women's sports accessories founded under the principle that sports and fashion shouldn't be mutually exclusive. Born on the tennis court in 2018 by veteran marketing executive and avid tennis player Lauren Bruksch, Fenix Sportier is serving up European luxury and modern style through an assortment of gameday bags, perforated leather racquet bags, cosmetic bags, duffels, visors and other small leather goods to the unique needs of sophisticated sports enthusiasts. Each product exudes distinctive character, blending craftsmanship, design, and innovation of a woman-owned company. Fenix Sportier is available at select retail stores, with the complete collection available for purchase online at www.fenixsportier.com. Fenix Sportier is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, and is proudly manufactured in Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.fenixsportier.com

Media Inquiries:

Merideth Gilmor | Modern Global Communications | merideth.gilmor@me.com | 917.860.5792

View original content:

SOURCE Fenix Sportier