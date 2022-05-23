Stagwell's (STGW) Media Network and Talon Combine Teams to Further Accelerate Global Presence of Data-Driven Out-of-Home Advertising for Leading Brands

First Joint Out-of-Home (OOH) Campaign for Converse Achieves Meaningful Impact

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Media Network, part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), today announced the integration of the U.S. OOH teams from the network's omnichannel media agency, Assembly, with Talon, to offer smarter, data-driven, and creative-led OOH planning, buying, and proprietary technologies to advertisers. This move represents the next phase of the strategic partnership formed at the end of last year. Together, the team has since successfully collaborated with Converse on an innovative OOH program that has driven meaningful results for this influential brand.

Converse's (PRNewswire)

Stagwell Media Network and Talon combine teams to accelerate OOH advertising; Converse's "Create Next" campaign featured

Jill Rynenberg, Integrated Digital Marketing Manager, Converse commented, "Out-of-home was integral to Converse's 'Create Next' campaign which saw John Boyega, an influential film star, born and raised in South London, join forces with Converse. It was really important to target the hometowns of Boyega and the five young and undiscovered London filmmakers which we were able to deliver through Talon's bespoke solutions. This was our first out-of-home campaign planned through Assembly and Talon Outdoor, and we were delighted with Talon's collaborative and data-led approach to planning."

Rynenberg continued, "Using Talon's proprietary data management platform, 'Ada,' billions of device-level audience data points were activated in order to pinpoint a highly targeted bespoke urban audience in these key hometown locations centred around Peckham and Brixton. Talon worked collaboratively with Assembly and Converse to deliver this highly targeted campaign which was delivered at breakneck speed. Talon's audience-first data intelligence approach to planning allowed us to reach more of the right audience at the right time, ultimately improving ROI on media spend. We look forward to extending this partnership to deliver many more OOH campaigns."

"While OOH revenues were impacted by the pandemic, channel innovations, real-time flexibility, and accelerated creativity has repositioned OOH in the mind of consumers and brands, as demonstrated by the Converse campaign," said Jon Schaaf, Global Chief Investment Officer, Stagwell Media Network. "By further combining our experience, teams, tools, and industry partnerships, our collaboration with Talon will enable marketers to differentiate their brand and offerings from their competition across both upper and lower funnel efforts."

Barry Cupples, Talon's Global CEO said, "Stagwell's technology-first approach coupled with their deep expertise in media, creative and digital transformation dovetails seamlessly alongside Talon's. OOH is more powerful than ever; harnessing data-fuelled technology with capabilities for audience targeting and measurement across the customer journey is bringing game-changing opportunities for advertisers." Cupples continued, "The strengthening of our partnership with combined goals to drive effectiveness and improve business results for clients will undoubtedly deliver better outcomes for brands and add genuine value to the top and bottom line."

About Stagwell:

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell Media Network:

Stagwell's Media Network is a group of leading multichannel agencies home to more than 3,500 experts with an expansive global footprint across 40+ offices in 20 countries, managing close to $5 billion in media. Agencies include omnichannel agencies Assembly, Brand New Galaxy, MMI, Goodstuff and Grason, creative consultancy GALE, B2B specialist Multiview, multi-lingual content agency Locaria, and travel and media experts Ink. The network offers marketers a more dynamic partner for global B2B and B2C solutions spanning data, technology, media, and creativity aimed at accelerating business growth for brands worldwide.

About Talon:

Talon Outdoor is the leading global independent Out of Home (OOH) media specialist and technology services company focused on delivering smarter, creative, data-driven integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open and transparent working relationships between many of the world's leading agencies, clients, and media partners. Headquartered in London with offices in Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Manchester, New York, and Singapore Talon delivers expertise at the global, national, regional, and local levels. Additionally, the agency has built a global OOH planning and buying network covering 100 markets across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.talonoutdoor.com and follow up on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Assembly:

Assembly is made of the ingredients of the modern agency, bringing together data, talent, and technology to deliver a connected set of solutions for media + more to the best brands on the planet. We're home to more than 1,500 of the industry's top talent, who bring unmatched global omnichannel media expertise + data, technology, and business consulting capabilities that help brands find the change that fuels growth. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. Visit www.assemblyglobal.com for more information.

Media Contacts:

Talon UK: Kate Chaundy - Propeller kate.chaundy@propellergroup.com

Talon America: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | Relev8 | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Stagwell: Beth Sidhu beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com| +1. 202.423.4414

Talon and Stagwell company logos (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.