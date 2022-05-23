Sercel Acquires Geocomp, a Leading US Provider of Infrastructure Monitoring

ACTON, Mass., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geocomp announced today that it is being acquired by Sercel's Sensing & Monitoring Division. Sercel is a division of CGG of Paris, France. CGG is a global technology and High Performance Computing leader that supports clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. With CGG continuing to accelerate its development of a portfolio of unique technologies focused on rapidly growing beyond the core markets, this acquisition gives Sercel access to the US infrastructure market and will accelerate deployment of its S-lynks and S-scan infrastructure monitoring solutions.

Since its creation over 40 years ago by Dr. Allen Marr, who will continue as CEO, Geocomp has built a strong reputation for offering a complementary range of geotechnical monitoring, consulting, and testing expertise and technology along with delivering effective solutions to address major safety issues on aging and risky infrastructures as well as more modern renewable energy construction projects. Geocomp is present in major US cities and has over 100 employees.

Dr. W. Allen Marr, Geocomp founder and CEO, said: "Becoming part of Sercel is a new and exciting chapter for Geocomp. It has the right approach to building business through collaboration. Its industrial expertise and technological know-how represent a tremendous opportunity for Geocomp to expand its offering of products and monitoring solutions for the global infrastructure market."

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: "We are delighted to have Geocomp on board. This acquisition is a major step in our strategy to become a significant global player in the fast-growing infrastructure monitoring industry. We strongly believe that the complementary technologies and skills of Geocomp and Sercel will provide cutting-edge solutions to address the numerous infrastructure challenges in the US and international market."

Geocomp is a company offering a unique suite of geotechnical services and products to help clients identify and manage risks associated with the design, construction, and operation of infrastructure in both natural and built environments. These include real-time web-based monitoring of performance of infrastructure, geostructural analysis and design, and rapid geotechnical testing services. AEC Advisors LLC initiated the transaction and advised Geocomp.

