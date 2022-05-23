Sagamore Spirit Launches New Line of Canned Craft Cocktails Made with Straight Rye Whiskey Nationwide

BALTIMORE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring whiskey sipping into sunlight hours, right on time for summer, Sagamore Spirit today announced the national launch of its ready-to-drink canned craft cocktails in three vibrant flavors: Pineapple Ryegarita, Honey Paloma and Lemon Tea Fizz. Made with Sagamore Spirit's award-winning straight rye whiskey and co-created by the innovative mixology minds of Baltimore-based CAnE Collective, each recipe was developed to showcase the best of Maryland-style rye – approachable, versatile, yet full-bodied.

Made with organic juices and naturally gluten-free, Sagamore Spirit's rye whiskey canned craft cocktails are ready to enjoy wherever the day takes you:

Pineapple Ryegarita : Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with lime juice, pineapple juice, agave syrup, and natural chipotle flavor; 7% ABV

Honey Paloma : Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with red grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, and natural honey flavor; 9% ABV

Lemon Tea Fizz: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with Meyer lemon juice, green tea, and natural yuzu flavor; 8% ABV

The three cocktails will be sold together in a 6-can variety pack, as well as in single-flavor four-packs – all available in major markets where Sagamore Spirit is sold.

For those in Sagamore Spirit's home state of Maryland, Sagamore Spirit will also release three new canned cocktail recipes this summer – Orange Crush, which will also be available in Washington, D.C., Delaware, and New Jersey, and pays homage to the famed cocktail that originated in Ocean City, Md., as well as Ginger & Rye and Watermelon Sour, both of which will be available exclusively at Sagamore Spirit's Baltimore distillery:

Orange Crush : Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with orange, lemon juice, lime juice, and natural orange flavor; 8% ABV

Ginger & Rye : Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with ginger juice, lime juice, and natural ginger flavor; 8% ABV

Watermelon Sour: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with watermelon juice, lime juice, and natural watermelon flavor; 8% ABV

"We love mixing our Maryland-style rye into creative, fun cocktails and thought it was time to give whiskey fans – old and new – a premium canned cocktail that can be enjoyed wherever the day takes you with just the crack of a can," said Brian Treacy, Sagamore Spirit's co-founder and president of distillery operations. "We took our time perfecting these recipes with the talented mixologists at CAnE Collective, and each is layered with flavor and our award-winning rye whiskey in every sip. From beach to boat to late-night bonfire, our ready-to-drink cocktails are meant to be enjoyed during almost any fun summer moment."

Sagamore Spirit's variety pack of canned cocktails will be sold at an SRP of $19.99, and 4-packs of individual recipes will be sold at an SRP of $15.99.

To find a pack of Sagamore Spirit's craft canned cocktails or a bottle of its Maryland-style rye, visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by the legacy of Maryland Rye and today's spirit consumer, Sagamore Spirit is driven to craft the world's best Rye Whiskey while strengthening our collective communities. Its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery in Baltimore is reclaiming the city's rightful place in America's whiskey history, where storied distillers perfected rye whiskey for more than 150 years before Kentucky was founded.

Maryland Rye Whiskey was known to be full bodied yet notably more balanced than other regional rye styles, and Sagamore Spirit has picked up the torch. Its American Rye Whiskies have earned more than 100 awards internationally, including "World's Best Rye Whiskey" in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Sagamore Spirit's distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds pure Maryland limestone-filtered spring water, transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to craft the brand's Signature 83-proof Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey. To learn more about Sagamore Spirit's core expressions, including Cask Strength Rye Whiskey and Double Oak Rye Whiskey, as well as limited-time Reserve Series releases, visit www.SagamoreSpirit.com.

