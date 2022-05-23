Murata looks to team with disruptive companies for 2022 Open Innovation Event

SMYRNA, Ga., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Murata Electronics announced that it is teaming up again with nonprofit technology incubator, EvoNexus, to engage with emerging companies for the third annual MarketLink™ Open Innovation Event. Engagement opportunities include technology development, product and channel partnerships, IP licensing, and potential equity investment. Startups developing disruptive technologies in DeepTech, CleanTech, and MedTech are encouraged to apply to the MarketLink Program starting today through June 20. Companies selected will virtually pitch their startup to Murata global executives July 26th-28th.

"As our corporate slogan says - Murata is the Innovator in Electronics. We are excited to launch our third annual Open Innovation Event that delivers a proven platform to collaborate and innovate with ground-breaking startups. Our previous efforts produced exceptional results, and we aim to replicate that success again in 2022," stated Mehul Udani, Vice President, Corporate Technology & Innovation, Murata Americas.

"Partnering with early-stage companies to accelerate innovation has proven to be both mutually beneficial and effective. The MarketLink program with EvoNexus is one of our primary vehicles to drive collaboration with semiconductor technology partners," said Rodd Novak, VP, Corporate Planning & Development, pSemi Corporation – a Murata company.

"During the past 15 years, the EvoNexus MarketLink program has enabled more than 1,000 early-stage companies to engage with potential global partners at no cost. Companies gain access to corporate leadership and decision makers that often lead to proof-of-concept projects, product trials, technology licensing, and investment opportunities," said Rory Moore, CEO, EvoNexus.

More information about the MarketLink program, including how to apply, background details, and the participating executive teams, can be found here.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at murata.com.

About EvoNexus

EvoNexus is California's leading non-profit technology startup incubator with locations in San Diego, Orange County, Silicon Valley, and a virtual program. EvoNexus has successfully launched around 230 technology startups with a survival rate of over 85 percent since the incubator's formation in 2010. EvoNexus Ventures have secured over $2B in venture funding and outcomes, $6B in pre- exit valuation and 28 acquisitions. EvoNexus is supported by corporate investors, including some of the largest multinational corporations in the world. For more information, please visit www.evonexus.org.

Contact:

Amy Talley

Manager, Corporate Communications

T: +1 571-395-2682

E: amy.talley@murata.com

