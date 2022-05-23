Curbio Expands into Wilmington, DE with Fix First, Pay-at-Closing Home Improvement Service

POTOMAC, Md., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced that they have formally expanded their solution into Wilmington, De. This is the fourth new-market expansion for the company this year, following their launches in Nashville, Tn., Charlotte, Nc., and Richmond, Va.

Curbio is the hassle-free home renovation company that realtors trust to ensure faster home sales and greater net proceeds for sellers. Only Curbio defers payment until settlement. (PRNewsfoto/Curbio Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Curbio is a transformative PropTech company that has set out to reinvent home improvement for real estate. The unique solution was designed specifically for the real estate industry, enabling realtors and brokerages to get any of their listings ready for market quickly and sold for more. The company has seen great success so far, with Curbio projects seeing an average 20% increase in selling prices, 60% reduction in project time, and 50% reduction in days on market.

"We couldn't be more excited to be expanding our footprint further on the east coast by bringing Curbio to the Delaware Area. Curbio is a truly turnkey home improvement solution, designed to get listings ready for market quickly and sold for top dollar. We have long-standing preferred brokerage partners, such as Long and Foster Real Estate, who have a large footprint in Wilmington. I am thrilled that we will now be able to support them, and all Delaware-area real estate agents and brokerages, with our completely customizable home improvement solution," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio.

Curbio is using proprietary technology to dramatically improve the customer experience in home improvement. Curbio's platform and app makes it easy to get proposals, line up labor and materials, track project schedules, get visual updates, and communicate in real-time from any location on any device.

This expansion marks significant growth for Curbio, which now serves 29 markets across the United States. To learn more about Curbio's services, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

