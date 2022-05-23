Behr Paint Company Introduces New Virucidal Paint in the U.S.

BEHR® COPPER FORCE™ Interior Paint Kills Bacteria‡ and Viruses†, including SARS-CoV-2, within Two Hours of Exposure on the Painted Surface

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint Company is launching BEHR® COPPER FORCE™ Interior Paint, which transforms and expands the role of paint as we know it by affording homeowners, residents, and building occupants an extra layer of protection against bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. This new product, powered by Corning® Guardiant® antimicrobial technology, kills 99.9% of viruses† and bacteria‡ within two hours of exposure on the painted surface for a period of six years*, all while beautifying walls and other interior surfaces and providing the paint performance you expect from Behr.

"We are committed to keeping our customers satisfied and giving them peace of mind while continuously innovating the painting experience," said Jodi Allen, Behr Chief Marketing Officer. "That is why we are especially proud to debut BEHR® COPPER FORCE™ Interior Paint, which our research and development team designed to kill viruses† and bacteria‡ within two hours of contact on the painted surface in homes, medical facilities, schools, daycare centers, and more."

BEHR® COPPER FORCE™ Interior Paint is the culmination of two years of intense research and development. During that time, Behr has collaborated with Corning Incorporated to develop a virucidal and antibacterial coating. BEHR® COPPER FORCE™ Interior Paint uses Corning® Guardiant®, a breakthrough technology that harnesses the intrinsic benefits of copper to kill viruses† and bacteria‡ without its traditional look, feel, and cost.

"Our Guardiant technology stabilizes the most bioactive form of copper ions and releases them over time to enable surfaces that are continuously protected from harmful bacteria‡ and viruses†," said Joydeep Lahiri, division vice president and program director, Specialty Surfaces, Corning Incorporated. "Behr's innovative paint delivers the essence of Guardiant's value proposition – the potency of metallic copper plus a wide range of color choices."

"The impact of this innovation cannot be understated," said John Gilbert, Behr Chief R&D Officer. "We have developed a technology that elevates traditional hygiene efforts for interior spaces by providing an extra layer of protection against harmful bacteria‡ and viruses† on the painted surface, combined with the trusted performance of BEHR® Paint."

For those looking for a new option in the paint aisle that both beautifies and protects, BEHR® COPPER FORCE™ Interior Paint is available in 2,000+ colors, exclusively at The Home Depot in 200 stores in select markets in May 2022. Initially, it will be available in stores in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and New Jersey, and ship-to-home available in 44 states. For more information, visit Behr.com/consumer/copper-force.

†SARS-CoV-2 and Feline calicivirus (EPA proxy for human noroviruses)

‡Staphylococcus aureus (Staph) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa

*Effective for up to 6 years based on EPA test protocol as long as the integrity of the painted surface is maintained and is part of a comprehensive infection control and hygiene program

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR Products and BEHR PRO® Services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

About Corning Incorporated

Corning ( www.corning.com ) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, and life sciences.

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process Corporation. Copper Force is a trademark of Behr Process Corporation. Corning, Guardiant, and the Corning Guardiant logo are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated.

