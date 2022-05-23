AMERICAN DAIRY ASSOCIATION NORTH EAST ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), representing 9,000 northeast dairy farmers, is pleased to announce John Chrisman is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization. As CEO, Chrisman will lead the organization to fulfill its mission to promote dairy and serve as the Association's key liaison with industry and government leaders.

Prior to being named CEO, Chrisman held senior leadership positions in Retail Marketing, Producer Relations, School Marketing, Processor Relations, and Hunger Relief. His passion for the dairy industry extends beyond the job. He believes the relationships he developed within agriculture and associated industries over the past 21 years shaped him into the person he is today.

"Over the years, I have performed a wide range of functions, which allowed me to work one-on-one with dairy farmers as well as consumers. I believe my experience and insight will be key to elevating our programs in retail, schools, broadcast media, and digital marketing to meet demand of consumers," says Chrisman.

"With more than two decades of experience leading multiple departments in dairy promotion, John is perfectly suited for this new challenge," says ADANE Board President Audrey Donahoe. "We are thrilled to have someone with such knowledge and commitment to dairy farmers lead the organization into the future."

On representing the 9,000 dairy farms in ADANE's region, Chrisman says he is humbled. "There are no better or harder working people than the dairy farmers who I will represent. I am both honored and privileged to have been chosen and trusted to lead the organization on their behalf."

Chrisman joined dairy promotion in 2001 with American Dairy Association Mideast in Ohio and continued his career with Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association and the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program based in Philadelphia. These two groups merged with American Dairy Association & Dairy Council in Syracuse, New York, in 2016 to become American Dairy Association North East.

Chrisman holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh, Pa. He will start in his new position as Chief Executive Officer of ADANE on June 2, 2022. Chrisman succeeds Rick Naczi who is retiring after 32 years of leading the regional dairy checkoff promotion group.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) is the local affiliate of the National Dairy Council® and the regional consolidation of three promotion organizations including the American Dairy Association and Dairy Council, Inc., Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program. Committed to nutrition education and research-based communications, ADANE provides science-based nutrition information to, and in collaboration with, a variety of stakeholders committed to fostering a healthier nation, including health professionals, educators, school nutrition directors, academia, industry, consumers, and media. Funded by dairy checkoff dollars from 9,000 dairy farm families in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and northern Virginia, ADANE works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™ to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the North East region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.

