The OnePlus Nord Buds Officially Launch in the United States and Canada

OnePlus Nord Buds extend the Nord series into the hearables category

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global technology brand OnePlus debuted its first ever Nord hearable with the OnePlus Nord Buds, which share the same mission as OnePlus Nord smartphones – making great technology accessible to more people. The OnePlus Nord Buds boast a refreshing new design, an excellent audio experience, and great battery life with super-fast charging.

OnePlus Nord Buds (PRNewswire)

Excellent Audio Experience

The OnePlus Nord Buds are equipped with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers that were handpicked by OnePlus' acoustic engineers for their rich bass reproduction and precise treble. Just like the OnePlus Buds Z2, the Nord Buds come with support for Dolby Atmos – Dolby's spatial audio technology – that emulates 3D audio effects from a typical surround sound system when consuming content-compatible movies, music, or games.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are equipped with 4 microphones for filtering out unwanted background noise during calls. Moreover, they leverage AI powered noise reduction algorithms and have a mechanical design to reduce the noise of wind blowing, allowing you to make crystal clear calls that amplify your voice to those you're speaking with.

Long-Lasting Battery and Flash Charge

The OnePlus Nord Buds deliver 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge – that's over a day of grooving to music, playing games, or watching the latest blockbusters. The earbuds themselves provide seven hours of playback on a single charge.

The OnePlus Nord Buds support Flash Charge, which provides five hours of audio playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

OnePlus Quality

With a new, smaller design, the OnePlus Nord Buds offer improved comfort when listening for hours on end. The earbuds come in Black Slate, which has a metallic look and feel thanks to non-conductive vacuum metallization – the same process used to create the OnePlus Buds Pro's three colorways.

The OnePlus Nord Buds are IP55 rated against water and sweat. Additionally, the earbuds have a sweat-resistant hydrophobic nano-coating that protects them against corrosion.

Seamless Connectivity

The OnePlus Nord Buds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and have ultra-low latency -- as low as 94 ms. OnePlus users can take advantage of OnePlus Fast Pair to instantly connect these buds to their device. Those without a OnePlus smartphone can download the HeyMelody app on other Android devices from the Google Play Store to get started.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds will go on pre-sale starting May 31, and will go on-sale starting June 9. The OnePlus Nord Buds will be available at Amazon and OnePlus.com and will be priced at USD $39 and CAD $49. The OnePlus Nord Buds will come in the Black Slate colorway only in the U.S. and Canada.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com or follow us on:

Instagram - https://instagram.com/oneplus

Facebook - https://facebook.com/oneplus

Twitter - https://twitter.com/oneplus

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneplus

OnePlus Logo (PRNewsfoto/OnePlus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OnePlus