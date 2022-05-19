New Nonprofit Offers Education, Community for People with Gout

The more than 9 million Americans with gout historically face inaccurate information, lack of support

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new nonprofit, the Gout Support Group of America, now stands to offer reliable information and a national support network to people living with gout. Launched by rheumatologist Dr. Christopher Parker and gout patient Gary Ho, who's lived with gout for 28 years, the nonprofit stems from a 13,000-member Facebook group of the same name.

"I know first-hand how lonely and frustrating living with gout can be," Ho explained. "There is so much misinformation out there and very few people who actually understand what gout is like."

"Clear information that allows you to manage your disease can be transformative," Dr. Parker said. "I see that with my patients, and I see that with members of the Gout Support Group of America too."

The need for reliable information and support led Ho and Dr. Parker to begin hosting informal local support meetings near their hometown of Austin, Texas more than 15 years ago. Building upon early success, they then established a Facebook group, whose membership grew steadily.

As the Gout Support Group of America assumes official nonprofit status, Ho and Dr. Parker hope to empower more gout patients to take back control of their lives.

"People with gout shouldn't have to suffer and struggle in isolation," Dr. Parker insisted, adding, "Gary and I are committed to offering education and community to as many gout patients as we can reach."

Membership is free and open to all people with gout.

About Gout

Gout is a form of arthritis that leads to sudden, intense pain and swollen joints that may become red and hot. More than 9 million Americans live with gout.

To learn more visit goutsupportgroup.org

