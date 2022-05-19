THE DICK'S SPORTING GOODS FOUNDATION AND MCKEESPORT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCE HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP

Foundation's resources to provide services for students, teachers and families that will enrich the educational experience and opportunities for students at Twin Rivers Elementary

MCKEESPORT, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation and McKeesport Area School District (MASD) today announced the creation of a first-of-a-kind partnership to invest in the youth of McKeesport and surrounding communities. The partnership will help to provide elementary-aged children at Twin Rivers Elementary and their families with access to holistic resources and programming to support their learning and wellbeing. The partnership builds upon a year of collaboration between the Foundation and the school district and has benefitted from deep input from families, teachers and community leaders.

Guests at the launch event of United at Twin Rivers participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking. Pictured left to right: L to R: Aimee Watters, Executive Director of The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation; Tim Joyce, Chief of Staff, PA State Sen. Jim Brewster; Jackie Castma, Associate Executive Director, Education, The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation; Brandy Daye, Assistant Principal, Twin Rivers (Incoming Principal for 2022-2023 school year); Dr. Mark Holtzman Jr, Superintendent, McKeesport Area School District; Dr. Tia Wanzo, Assistant Superintendent, McKeesport Area School District; PA State Rep. Austin Davis; McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko; PA State Rep. Nick Pisciottano (PRNewswire)

"DICK'S Sporting Goods has been investing in kids since our first store opened almost 75 years ago," said Aimee Watters, Executive Director of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. "We believe it is our responsibility to invest in our communities to ensure future generations have the resources they need to thrive."

Over the last year, MASD staff, families, and community members have been working together with the Foundation to co-design a new school model - United at Twin Rivers - that is focused on building healthy minds, healthy bodies, and healthy relationships. Beginning in the upcoming school year, the new model will holistically focus on students and their families, and emphasize rigorous academics, healthy and active lifestyles, and wraparound services for students and their families.

"From day one, The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation has worked shoulder to shoulder with us to support students -- from launching a free summer camp available to K-8 students across MASD, to its financial support of professional development and community events, to our shared work to provide extra food and clothing to all students and their families," said McKeesport Area School District Superintendent, Dr. Mark P. Holtzman. "We are excited to see all that this partnership can bring to our students long term."

As an initial step in the partnership, The DICK'S Foundation and MASD hosted a launch event at Twin Rivers, the site of the future Community Resource Center -- which will offer communal space and free services including laundry, a food pantry, free wi-fi and showers for students and families. MASD and the Foundation will also hold its second free summer camp this June and will start the upcoming school year together as United at Twin Rivers. This fall, the school will open with increased staffing, improved facilities and a restructured school day to allow for more individualized support, and to help ensure the child's holistic needs are being met, helping to build healthy minds, bodies and relationships.

"The process to re-design Twin Rivers has been a remarkably collaborative one," said MASD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tia Wanzo. "Our kids and families deserve the best educational opportunities we can offer, and this is a critical step in creating that experience for everyone."

The Community Resource Center is slated to open this summer. United at Twin Rivers will host an open house this fall when McKeesport residents can see the new space and learn more about the partnership.

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports make people better, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact: DICK'S Sporting Goods – press@dcsg.com

DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo. (PRNewsFoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods) (PRNewsfoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods