FROM DALLAS TO MIAMI, BLACK TAP CRAFT BURGERS & BEER IS EXPANDING TO MAJOR U.S. CITIES IN 2022-23

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally acclaimed burger joint, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer , owned by husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan, is expanding within the United States, bringing their award-winning burgers and world famous CrazyShake® milkshakes to hungry fans in Dallas, Nashville, and Miami. The new outposts bring Black Tap to 21 locations globally, which will have the restaurant's portfolio spanning six U.S. states and nine countries around the globe by early 2023.

"It's easy to be excited about these openings, all taking place in cities we have spent a lot of time in and fallen in love with," said Owner Chris Barish. "The decision of where to go next isn't a simple one though. We weigh many factors including where the current hot spots for growth are, what places are requested the most by our followers on social media and guests, and if we feel a genuine connection to the place. These cities hit all three."

Overseeing each location's design, Owner Julie Mulligan agrees, "The Dallas, Nashville and Miami markets are all seeing strong growth and have thriving restaurant scenes. We've spent hundreds of hours exploring each one to ensure we could bring something fresh to each city. We're looking forward to sharing the Black Tap experience—from our craft burgers and New York vibes to our original artwork and murals and DJ-curated beats."

Each location is currently under development, with openings slated for late 2022 and early 2023:

late 2022 , joining Dallas' Victory Park , a booming neighborhood in between uptown and the city's industrial-chic design district. Black Tap Dallas joins a unique collection of restaurants and retail, public art, and a one-acre park, in this immersive area that is also home to the American Airlines Center. Making its debut in the Lonestar state, Black Tap will open in, joining, a booming neighborhood in between uptown and the city's industrial-chic design district. Black Tap Dallas joins a unique collection of restaurants and retail, public art, and a one-acre park, in this immersive area that is also home to the American Airlines Center.

Kicking up its heels in the land of country music, Black Tap will open its first Nashville location in late 2022. Located at 211 Commerce Street in the heart of downtown, Black Tap Nashville will be steps away from Broadway's infamous Honky Tonk Highway, the legendary Ryman Auditorium, and the Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena.

Florida debut in 2023 at Brickell City Centre , Miami's increasingly popular modern neighborhood hub. Once thought of strictly as a financial district, Brickell is now a thriving destination for locals and tourists alike with a dynamic and year-round restaurant, shopping, entertainment, and arts scene just off the Miami River. Sunglasses in hand, Black Tap makes itsdebut inatincreasingly popular modern neighborhood hub. Once thought of strictly as a financial district, Brickell is now a thriving destination for locals and tourists alike with a dynamic and year-round restaurant, shopping, entertainment, and arts scene just off the Miami River.

Black Tap started out as a 15-seat counter bar in New York's Soho neighborhood and now brings its downtown and hip NYC-inspired mixtape attitude to the global kitchen with multiple locations in NYC, the Vegas strip, Downtown Disney District® at Disneyland Resort, Bahrain, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UAE. With this U.S. expansion, each new location will draw on the brand's roots while featuring distinct art elements and collaborations that speak to what's unique in that locale. Menus will pair Black Tap favorites, like the most recent winner of New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and fan front-runner Korean BBQ Wings, with specials inspired by local flavors.

To learn more about each new location and to stay up to date with the latest and tastiest monthly specials, follow @ blacktapnyc and check out www.blacktap.com .

ABOUT BLACK TAP

Black Tap is the new take on a classic burger joint with a downtown New York vibe all its own. The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers like the All-American, and the fan-favorite Texan Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, salads, wings, and snacks. Black Tap's burgers have won awards across the world, and they're now five-time winners at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash competition for the wagyu beef Greg Norman, Italian-American inspired Mulberry Street burger, and most recently The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. Black Tap's famous CrazyShake® milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as The CakeShake® and the Cookies 'N Cream Supreme. Since opening its first 15-seat location in NYC's Soho neighborhood, Black Tap has expanded to the West Coast with locations in Las Vegas and Anaheim at the Downtown Disney District® at Disneyland Resort, and internationally to Dubai, Geneva, Zurich, Verbier, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain. Visit www.blacktap.com for more information.

