Colonel Michelle Gill, P.E. joins CISEVE via DoD's SkillBridge Program

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CISEVE today announced the Company's Board of Directors selected Col Michelle Gill as the inaugural intern for the newly created C-Suite Training Program. Col Gill brings with her over 22 years of active-duty experience to include numerous senior staff military headquarters positions in Engineering, Joint and International Strategy, and Cybersecurity. She is a two-time international Squadron Commander, having led organizations between 400 and 800 personnel.

CISEVE-LOGO (PRNewswire)

CISEVE, a front-line provider of Cyber Specialists who focus on supporting, preparing, and assessing cyber security and compliance requirements, is pleased to join forces with the Department of Defense to be a SkillBridge Industry Partner at all position levels. Our offered internship program enables military personnel to work with CISEVE executives and highly skilled employees with the aim of rapidly converting military experience into desired civilian leadership and management positions. "As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Company, we are constantly looking for ways to tap into the skills and talents of Veterans," said Michael Dempsey, CISEVE's COO. "SkillBridge is a great public-private partnership helping transitioning service members gain high quality private sector employment. We are excited to Welcome Michelle as our first C-Suite Intern. Her leadership, management, and system development skills are a tremendous asset," continued Dempsey.

"I am honored to be selected to join CISEVE via this internship," said Col Gill. "There is great fulfillment knowing the skills I bring from the military are valued in the private sector. Specifically, CISEVE provides great corporate growth opportunity as the Company is an Authorized CMMC C3PAO."

SkillBridge is a Department of Defense program which allows active-duty personnel to spend up to 180 days of permissive duty focusing solely on training full-time with approved industry partners. To learn more about the program, visit www.skillbridge.osd.mil .

CISEVE is an organization committed to servicing our clients with the highest integrity and quality. Our reliable, professional, certified, and cleared staff provide services to a variety of industries through a commitment to confidentiality and integrity. CISEVE is led by cybersecurity experts from various fields and backgrounds with over 60 years of total experience that pull together to provide the most current and secure approaches to protecting and assessing organizations. Preparation and Assessment services include CMMC, FISMA, ISO, SOC 2, 508 compliance and NIST SP800-171. For more information visit CISEVE.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CISEVE