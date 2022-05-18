Stagwell (STGW) Agencies Shine at the 26th Annual Webby Awards

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today the winners, honorees and nominees of the 26th Annual Webby Awards, which celebrate the trends, insights and talent that define the future of internet excellence.

Several Stagwell agencies were recognized at the 26th Annual Webby Awards.

Agencies from the Stagwell network recognized this year include 72andSunny, Code and Theory, Colle McVoy, Doner, Hunter, Instrument, and Observatory.

"From social activism to sports to gaming to entertainment and more, our agencies proved once again how they are bridging creativity and technology to transform marketing for the better," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "We are grateful to the Webbys and all of the judges involved on these well-deserved recognitions and look forward to bringing more creative excellence to the digital world."

For a full list of Stagwell agency winners, honorees and nominees, see below:

Winners

72andSunny

NFL - Football is for Everyone

Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Real-Time Response 2022

Tinder Swipe Night: Killer Weekend

Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Use of Video or Moving Image 2022

Activision/Blizzard Call of Duty - Warzone in Paradise

Winner, Social, Best Influencer Endorsement 2022

Code and Theory

Nylon – Re-introducing an Iconic Publishing Brand

Winner, Websites and Mobile Sites, Magazine 2022

Doner

The Vitals: True Nurse Stories

Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Health, Wellness & Pharmaceutical 2022

Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Branded Editorial Experience 2022

Hunter

Lilly Singh Celebrates Diwali Traditions and New Beginnings with Johnnie Walker

People's Voice Winner, Video, Short Form (Branded)

Behold Nick Offerman's most ambitious Father's Day gift to date – Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish

People's Voice Winner, Advertising, Media & PR, Food & Beverage 2022

Honorees and Nominees

72andSunny

NFL - Football is for Everyone

Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign 2022

Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Social Video 2022

Tinder Swipe Night: Killer Weekend

Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Video Campaign 2022

Nominee, Social, Best Social Campaign 2022

Ghosted Busters

Honoree, Websites and Mobile Sites, Weird 2022

NFL - As One: The Vince Lombardi Comeback

Nominee, Video, Sports (Branded) 2022

CKE - Hot and Hand-Breaded

Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Media Strategy 2022

Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Use of Social Media 2022

Adobe Premiere - Fantastic Voyage

Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Use of Animation or Motion Graphics 2022

Code and Theory

Giffords — Launching a Powerful Resource to Spark Action on Gun Violence

Honoree, Websites and Mobile Sites, Activism 2022

adidas – End Plastic Waste

Honoree, Advertising, Media & PR, Digital Campaign 2022

Elite Daily – Modern Storytelling for Bustle Digital Group Websites and Mobile Sites

Honoree, Cultural Blog/Website 2022

Honoree, Best Visual Design - Aesthetic 2022

Colle McVoy

Mask-Up Concert TV

Honoree, Video, Short Form (Branded) 2022

Luke Bryan Campaign

Honoree, Social, Culture & Lifestyle (Series & Campaigns) 2022

Hunter

Behold Nick Offerman's most ambitious Father's Day gift to date – Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Guinness Cask Finish

Honoree, Advertising, Media & PR, Brand Strategy 2022

Honoree, Advertising, Media & PR, Best Launch 2022

Instrument

BankBlackUSA

Honoree, Websites and Mobile Sites, Activism 2022

Dropbox | For All Things Worth Saving

Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Digital Campaign 2022

Observatory

A Future Begins

Nominee, Video, Animation (Branded) 2022

Nominee, Video, Music (Branded) 2022

Nominee, Advertising, Media & PR, Sustainability & Environment 2022

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

