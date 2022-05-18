DOVE® Dental Products expands product line with a second single-use aerosol evacuation solution to combat COVID-19

The new AERO HVE Wide Mouth mitigates risk without compromising patient comfort

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DOVE® Dental Products announces the release of the new AERO HVE Wide Mouth – a single-use hybrid device designed to significantly reduce the risk of airborne aerosol movement caused by instrument use in a dental setting.

The AERO lineup now offers two innovative dental aerosol evacuation solutions that allow for maximum suction and aerosol collection without compromising patient comfort or professional workflow. In May 2020, DOVE introduced the AERO HVE Saliva Ejector, a device that combines high-volume evacuation to capture aerosols with a saliva ejector to capture liquids. Visit our website to learn more about the Aero product family.

The new Aero HVE Wide Mouth sets the standard in both safety and (HVE) High Volume Evacuation, offering a patent-pending, 22mm swivel distal opening, lip-retraction, and three-hole external aerosol control. The innovative design enables closer evacuation management as well as outstanding airborne particle and debris control. Its unique full HVE evacuation valve provides complete backflow protection, which is a first in the industry. Each single-use device enhances patient safety, providing a simple, cost-effective solution for oral health professionals to reduce the spread of COVID-19 using traditional dental instrumentation.

"The DOVE AERO line will set a new industry standard for evacuation valves by providing the safest HVE solutions that snap on existing equipment," said Jim Langeloh, DOVE's Vice President of Sales. "We continually speak with dentists, hygienists and assistants about the challenges of adding tubing, mouthguards, large vacuums, shields, and other gadgets designed to treat patients. The AERO line increases patient safety and backflow prevention, prevents complicated working positions, and is easy to connect. More importantly, it follows CDC recommendations for aerosols management, controlling external aerosol evacuation up to ninety-five percent."

About DOVE® Dental Products: DOVE® Dental Products is dedicated to developing and distributing innovative, cost-effective disposable oral evacuation devices that prevent backflow and eliminate cross-contamination between patients. DOVE products are simple to install and intuitive with performance with no need for sterilization or autoclaving. All products are Made in the USA and manufactured in ISO 13485 facilities.

