LoanPro's Roberts Brothers Selected as Finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mountain West Award

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that LoanPro co-founders, Rhett, Ben, and Lloyd Roberts, were named as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mountain West Award finalists. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

The Roberts brothers were selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

When asked about being a finalist, Rhett Roberts, CEO and co-founder of LoanPro said "For me and on behalf of my brothers it's an honor. The entrepreneur spirit is something that has run deep in our family ever since we were small. To see our vision come to life and the process of turning an idea into reality is very satisfying. To be able to do this together as a family and with our LoanPro team members, who I see as family, means the world to us."

LoanPro's success comes as part of their pledge to power financial innovation. With new products and lending types created frequently, LoanPro's configurable software allows for the servicing and creation of new or trending loan types without missing a beat.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 17. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

About LoanPro

LoanPro is a core lending software which specializes in the servicing of loans. It powers financial innovation by giving users the tech they need to bring their lending innovations to life. Built on its own API, LoanPro unites with its users existing software, while encouraging the use of powerful integrations and unifying all aspects of the loan lifecycle in a single source of truth.

For more information on LoanPro, visit loanpro.io.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

