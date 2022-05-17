Jina AI Shapes Future of Search as CB Insights Names it in 100 Most Innovative AI Startups for Second Year Running

BERLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud-native and AI-based open-source neural search provider Jina AI has this week been recognized in CB Insights 2022 AI 100 as one of the most innovative AI startups. This marks the second consecutive year Jina AI has appeared on the list, distinguishing itself from a pool of over 7,000 companies, based on the criteria of R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic score , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. Since its founding in 2020, the company has grown rapidly to a team of 50 people spread over Berlin, Europe, India, China and the USA. The product landscape of Jina AI has also expanded from a single project, Jina, to a comprehensive neural search ecosystem - a new tech stack for comprehending unstructured data with the power of artificial neural networks, with a global community of thousands of developers.

Upon being named on the AI 100 list, Dr. Han Xiao, Founder and CEO of Jina AI said, "We believe in two things: Firstly, neural search will transform traditional search as the main way of comprehending data. Secondly, such technology will serve as infrastructure for high-level data intelligence and thus must be built openly and collaboratively. We are here to make that future a reality."

Jina AI fully embraces the open-source community and offers seven popular open-source projects on GitHub with 28K stars in total.

Jina AI's open-source ecosystem empowers cross-modal search capability for Wordlift , enabling text-to-image cross-modal search. Likewise, Yahaha realizes 3D mesh search with Jina AI where data can be retrieved by converting 3D models into vector representations through the open-source ecosystem.

Myntor.io , New York based online education startup, expanded its product Bumblebee's conversational capability by using Jina, enabling a stochastic approach to delivering real-time feedback to help students learn faster. "With this approach, we've been able to deliver feedback 10 times faster than a live instructor and increase course completion rates three-fold, enabling Myntor to build highly interactive online courses that are faster and more comprehensive than live instruction," said the Founder & CEO Nathan Poon.

Alexander Rosenthal, Software Developer at Myntor, commented, "Two things I like a lot about are how easy it is to deploy and host a neural-search solution with Transformer models and how much support I get from all of the team at Jina AI."

Since its founding in 2020, a variety of new open-source products are being developed by Jina AI to enhance the neural search ecosystem and improve developers' experience:

DocArray — The data structure for unstructured data.

Jina — Cloud-native neural search framework for any kind of data

Hub — A marketplace for sharing and discovering reusable building blocks for neural search applications

Finetuner — Finetuning any deep neural network for better embeddings on neural search tasks

NOW —A no-code solution for bootstrapping your image search case in minutes

CLIP-as-service — Embed images and sentences into fixed-length vectors with CLIP

JCloud — Simplify deploying and managing Jina projects on Jina Cloud

To learn more about Jina AI, please visit its official website or GitHub repository.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Jina AI

Jina AI provides a cloud-native and AI-based open-source neural search ecosystem, enabling developers and enterprises to build search systems that are fast, scalable, and work with any kind of data. Since its founding in 2020, Jina AI has raised $38M from top investors, including GGV, Canaan Partners, Yunqi, and SAP.io. Jina AI is considered one of the fastest-growing AI startups globally.

