UPPAbaby Unveils New Product Category, Car Seats and Fashions at ABC Expo in Las Vegas

ROCKLAND, Mass. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning to in-person events for the first time in more than two years, UPPAbaby will be onsite at the 18th annautual ABC Kids ExpoRoad in Las Vegas from May 9-11 at booth #405. New for 2022, UPPAbaby will be releasing the latest in car seat innovation with the MESA MAX, MESA V2, a new fashion for the KNOX Convertible Car Seat and ALTA High Back Belt-Positioning Booster as well as entering the home space with the REMI playard. Additionally, the lightweight, compact travel stroller, MINU V2, received upgrades and new features to make the lives of parents that much easier.

Expanding on the rear-facing infant car seat offerings, UPPAbaby brings the next generation in safety, innovation, and enhanced comfort with the MESA MAX. Parents can feel confident their newest addition is protected with top-notch safety features like a load leg, Anti-Rebound+ Panel and an innovative, infinite-adjustable headrest. The MESA MAX includes the SMARTSecure® system that takes the guesswork out during installation, providing all parents the confidence they need the first time and every time after that. The latest addition to the UPPAbaby car seat family includes innovative features such as:

Anti-Rebound+ Panel provides increased safety in rebound and rear-impact collisions

Load Leg for increased safety. The load leg limits forward rotation in a frontal crash and reduces the potential for head and neck injury

Infinite-Adjustable Headrest and a no-rethread harness that provides a custom fit for a child

Extra-large UPF Canopy provides 43 percent more coverage and privacy

European Routing provides a secure carrier only installation (back of carrier)

Side ventilation for improved air flow

Larger Headrest to improve side impact protection

The MESA MAX will be available in three DualKnit fashions, ANTHONY (white and grey marl), JAKE (charcoal) and NOA (navy mélange). These fashions feature no FR chemicals in the fabric or foams. Additionally, MESA MAX will also feature two Merino Wool, naturally FR free, temperature-controlled fashions, GREGORY (blue mélange) and GREYSON (charcoal mélange).

For expecting parents, the MESA V2 will offer enhanced features consumers have come to expect and trust from the MESA. The MESA V2 continues to maximize ease to minimize error, which allows families to move forward with confidence and security. New features include:

4 th Rebound Carry Handle Position to prevent the seat from rebounding

Larger Headrest to improve side impact protection

European Routing provides a secure carrier only installation (back of carrier)

Bigger UPF Canopy adds 20 percent more sun coverage and privacy

The MESA V2 and MESA MAX will also include a new Robust Infant Insert that has a contoured shape to optimize fit and body positioning and accommodates children 4 to 11 pounds. Additionally, the MESA V2 will be available in three fashions: ALICE (dusty pink), JAKE (charcoal) and STELLA (grey mélange). Parents can travel with confidence knowing their little one is riding in a safe environment with the GREENGUARD® GOLD Certification. The MESA V2 and MESA MAX have been rigorously tested and scientifically proven to support healthier air quality and low chemical emissions. Both MESA V2 and MESA MAX will be available for purchase in the Fall 2022.

Finally, parents looking to transition their children to the next stage in their UPPAbaby car seat journey — whether it's to the KNOX Convertible Car Seat or the ALTA High Back Belt-Positioning Booster — can now enjoy a new fashion for both seats in the NOA (navy mélange) color. The NOA will be available nationwide beginning Summer 2022.

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

