Tradeswell expands leadership team with appointment of David Pollet as CRO to fuel the next stage of growth

David Pollet tapped to scale Tradeswell's sales team as it expands market share of the first operating system for ecommerce brands.

BALTIMORE, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeswell , the ecommerce operating system that DTC and multichannel brands use for automated insights into their retail, marketing, inventory and finance data, today announced the appointment of David Pollet as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Dave is responsible for accelerating the company's growth and transforming GTM operations as Tradeswell establishes its leadership in the ecommerce operating system category.

Following significant growth in 2021, Tradeswell is seeing increased business momentum and demand for its platform, as more ecommerce brands look for greater visibility into critical business data and actionable insights to power profitable growth.

"Over the past year, we've built a world-class leadership team that has gained significant traction in expanding Tradeswell's footprint of ecommerce integrations and accelerated our move into the direct-to-consumer (DTC) market," said Paul Palmieri, Tradeswell CEO. "Dave is a fantastic leader with experience building companies from startups through IPO, and I'm thrilled he's joined the team to help us scale our revenue team as we continue our momentum in building a category-leading solution."

Dave comes to Tradeswell with 25-years of experience in sales, marketing and strategic leadership roles, having scaled SaaS startups and public company divisions ranging from $5M to $100M+ in ARR. Prior to joining Tradeswell, he was most recently CRO at convergent TV platform Cross Screen Media, and has held leadership roles at companies including Drawbridge, Neustar, Bank of America, and LendingTree.

"Ecommerce has experienced tremendous growth, but the proliferation of sales channels, supply chain challenges, and rising costs have introduced tremendous complexity," said Dave Pollet. "Topline metrics and single channel plays simply won't do for businesses confronting the financial realities of today's market. Tradeswell is positioned to solve for today's growing ecommerce brands by breaking down silos, unifying cross-channel data, and speeding time to action – three things that are key to succeeding in the real-time commerce economy."

