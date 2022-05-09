RCI Reports 2Q22 Results: Total Revenues $63.7M, GAAP EPS $1.15, Non-GAAP EPS $1.19

First Company to Use Twitter Spaces for Earnings Call – Today at 4:30 PM ET

HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results and filed its Form 10-Q for the fiscal 2022 second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2022.

Summary Financials 2Q22

Change YoY

6M22

Change YoY

Total Revenues $63.7M

+44.6%

$125.5M

+52.2%

EPS $1.15

+69.1%

$2.28

+30.3%

Non-GAAP EPS* $1.19

+58.0%

$2.29

+100.1%

Net Cash from Operating Activities $11.6M

+5.7%

$27.9M

+61.6%

Free Cash Flow* $11.1M

+23.3%

$26.3M

+79.8%

Net Income Attributable to RCIHH Common Stockholders $11.0M

+79.8%

$21.5M

+36.8%

Adjusted EBITDA* $19.9M

+46.8%

$37.9M

+70.2%

Diluted Shares 9.489M

+5.4%

9.448M

+4.9%



*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., stated: "We had an outstanding quarter across the board. We ended the quarter with $38.1 million in cash, and favorable trends are continuing, with total revenues in April exceeding March. Thanks to all our teams for making all of this possible."

Expansion efforts are moving ahead. This includes continuing to improve the performance of clubs acquired in 1Q22, acquiring new ones, harnessing new technology to drive club traffic, and expanding Bombshells. Recent developments:

Nightclubs

South Florida club acquired last week

Fort Worth club under contract to buy

New Rick's Steakhouse & Lounge opened in Miami

Reformatted club opening soon in San Antonio

AdmireMe.com social media fan site in full beta

Tip-N-Strip non-fungible token (NFT) guest benefits program on track to mint in June

Bombshells

Property acquired for a 12th Bombshells ( Houston )

Two other locations ( Dallas and Lubbock, TX ) under contract to buy

Bombshells' first franchisee expected to open its first location in San Antonio this quarter

Bombshells' second franchisee (announced last week) planning its first location for Huntsville, Alabama

Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET

Participants need to use Twitter Spaces on their mobile phones to ask questions during the Q&A

Twitter Telephone Webcast To participate in the RCI 2Q22

Earnings Call Twitter Space, follow

@RicksCEO and go to this link:

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGmanekZQGy Live: Toll Free 888-506-0062, Intl. 973-

528-0011, Passcode: 384318

Replay: Toll Free 877-481-4010, Intl.

919-882-2331, Passcode: 45285 Live webcast, slides & replay:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2209/45285

Meet Management Tonight at 8:00 PM ET



Investors are invited to meet management at RCI's top revenue generating club

Tootsie's Cabaret Miami, 150 NW 183rd St., Miami, FL 33169

5:00 PM ET today To be on the guest list, RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com bytoday

2Q22 Segments

Nightclubs

Revenues of $48.2 million increased by 56.5% compared to the prior-year quarter, when COVID-19 related government restrictions were just starting to ease.

Newly acquired clubs contributed 50% of the $17.4 million increase in segment revenues. Same-store sales growth contributed 20%, and eight northern clubs (not open enough days in 2Q21 to qualify for same-store sales) contributed 30%.

Operating margin was 39.7% vs. 34.0% in 2Q21 and 39.5% vs. 38.8% non-GAAP. Operating margin expanded primarily due to an 88% year-over-year increase in high-margin service revenues.

Bombshells

Revenues of $15.3 million increased by 16.7% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Bombshells Arlington , which opened in December, contributed 85% of the $2.2 million segment revenue increase. Same-store sales growth contributed 14%.

Operating margin was 22.6% vs. 23.9% in the year ago quarter and 19.0% in the previous quarter, which was negatively affected by Arlington's pre-opening costs without the benefit of a full quarter of sales.

2Q22 Consolidated

Comparisons are to 2Q21 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise

Cost of goods sold improved (13.8% vs. 15.4%), reflecting the increase in sales mix of higher-margin service revenues (33.8% vs. 26.1%).

Salaries and wages (26.0% vs. 25.4%) and SG&A (28.9% vs. 28.6%) were approximately level, reflecting new employees from new units and increased variable expenses related to sales in 2Q22.

Operating margin was 26.8% vs. 22.3% and 26.9% vs. 25.9% non-GAAP.

Interest expense increased $500,000 primarily due to higher debt related to the 1Q22 acquisitions, but declined to 4.5% from 5.4% of revenues.

Income tax expense was $3.4 million compared to $1.9 million . The effective tax rate was 23.4% vs. 24.3%.

Weighted average shares outstanding increased 5.4% due to shares issued for clubs acquired in 1Q22.

83,343 shares were bought back in the open market 2Q22 and 3Q22 through May 6, 2022 , for $5.2 million , or an average of $62.37 per share.

Debt was $178.1 million at 3/31/22 compared to $161.9 million at 12/31/21. The increase primarily reflected the January 2022 bank loan secured by real estate, most of which was acquired for cash in acquisitions.

Note

As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. We will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation to determine whether any measures need to be instituted. All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin . We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, and (d) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share . We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 21.8% and 24.2% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.

Adjusted EBITDA . We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.

Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) www.rcihospitality.com

With more than 50 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, Denver, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Louisville, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)

















































For the Three Months Ended March 31,

For the Six Months Ended March 31,









2022

2021

2022

2021









Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue

Amount

% of

Revenue Revenues

































Sales of alcoholic beverages

$ 27,335

42.9%

$ 20,273

46.0%

$ 53,766

42.8%

$ 37,633

45.6%

Sales of food and merchandise

11,160

17.5%

9,538

21.6%

22,054

17.6%

18,147

22.0%

Service revenues

21,501

33.8%

11,502

26.1%

42,377

33.8%

21,562

26.1%

Other

3,696

5.8%

2,746

6.2%

7,331

5.8%

5,115

6.2%



Total revenues

63,692

100.0%

44,059

100.0%

125,528

100.0%

82,457

100.0% Operating expenses

































Cost of goods sold



































Alcoholic beverages sold

4,896

17.9%

3,730

18.4%

9,730

18.1%

6,992

18.6%



Food and merchandise sold

3,840

34.4%

3,029

31.8%

7,797

35.4%

5,918

32.6%



Service and other

24

0.1%

43

0.3%

124

0.2%

96

0.4%





Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)

8,760

13.8%

6,802

15.4%

17,651

14.1%

13,006

15.8%

Salaries and wages

16,530

26.0%

11,200

25.4%

33,035

26.3%

22,686

27.5%

Selling, general and administrative

18,437

28.9%

12,618

28.6%

36,923

29.4%

24,770

30.0%

Depreciation and amortization

2,877

4.5%

2,117

4.8%

5,071

4.0%

4,140

5.0%

Other charges (gains), net

7

0.0%

1,481

3.4%

(144)

-0.1%

1,431

1.7%



Total operating expenses

46,611

73.2%

34,218

77.7%

92,536

73.7%

66,033

80.1% Income from operations

17,081

26.8%

9,841

22.3%

32,992

26.3%

16,424

19.9% Other income (expenses)

































Interest expense

(2,864)

-4.5%

(2,364)

-5.4%

(5,468)

-4.4%

(4,798)

-5.8%

Interest income

112

0.2%

62

0.1%

218

0.2%

122

0.1%

Non-operating gains, net

-

0.0%

431

1.0%

84

0.1%

5,347

6.5% Income before income taxes

14,329

22.5%

7,970

18.1%

27,826

22.2%

17,095

20.7% Income tax expense

3,356

5.3%

1,938

4.4%

6,289

5.0%

1,554

1.9% Net income

10,973

17.2%

6,032

13.7%

21,537

17.2%

15,541

18.8% Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(21)

0.0%

59

0.1%

(10)

0.0%

193

0.2% Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders

$ 10,952

17.2%

$ 6,091

13.8%

$ 21,527

17.1%

$ 15,734

19.1%







































Earnings per share

































Basic and diluted

$ 1.15





$ 0.68





$ 2.28





$ 1.75











































Weighted average shares outstanding

































Basic and diluted

9,489,085





8,999,910





9,447,854





9,009,604











































Dividends per share

$ 0.05





$ 0.04





$ 0.09





$ 0.08





RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share and percentage data)





















For the Three Months

For the Six Months



Ended March 31,

Ended March 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA















Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 10,952

$ 6,091

$ 21,527

$ 15,734 Income tax expense (benefit)

3,356

1,938

6,289

1,554 Interest expense, net

2,752

2,302

5,250

4,676 Settlement of lawsuits

385

1

577

153 Impairment of assets

-

1,401

-

1,401 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(58)

91

(400)

86 Gain on debt extinguishment

-

(380)

(85)

(5,329) Unrealized loss on equity securities

-

34

1

67 Gain on insurance

(320)

(12)

(321)

(209) Depreciation and amortization

2,877

2,117

5,071

4,140 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19,944

$ 13,583

$ 37,909

$ 22,273

















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income















Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders

$ 10,952

$ 6,091

$ 21,527

$ 15,734 Amortization of intangibles

49

79

99

158 Settlement of lawsuits

385

1

577

153 Impairment of assets

-

1,401

-

1,401 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(58)

91

(400)

86 Gain on debt extinguishment

-

(380)

(85)

(5,329) Unrealized loss on equity securities

-

34

1

67 Gain on insurance

(320)

(12)

(321)

(209) Net income tax effect

291

(522)

253

(1,741) Non-GAAP net income

$ 11,299

$ 6,783

$ 21,651

$ 10,320

















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share







Diluted shares

9,489,085

8,999,910

9,447,854

9,009,604 GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.15

$ 0.68

$ 2.28

$ 1.75 Amortization of intangibles

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02 Settlement of lawsuits

0.04

0.00

0.06

0.02 Impairment of assets

-

0.16

-

0.16 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(0.01)

0.01

(0.04)

0.01 Gain on debt extinguishment

-

(0.04)

(0.01)

(0.59) Unrealized loss on equity securities

-

0.00

0.00

0.01 Gain on insurance

(0.03)

(0.00)

(0.03)

(0.02) Net income tax effect

0.03

(0.06)

0.03

(0.19) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.19

$ 0.75

$ 2.29

$ 1.15

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income











Income (loss) from operations

$ 17,081

$ 9,841

$ 32,992

$ 16,424 Amortization of intangibles

49

79

99

158 Settlement of lawsuits

385

1

577

153 Impairment of assets

-

1,401

-

1,401 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(58)

91

(400)

86 Gain on insurance

(320)

(12)

(321)

(209) Non-GAAP operating income

$ 17,137

$ 11,401

$ 32,947

$ 18,013

















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin













GAAP operating margin

26.8%

22.3%

26.3%

19.9% Amortization of intangibles

0.1%

0.2%

0.1%

0.2% Settlement of lawsuits

0.6%

0.0%

0.5%

0.2% Impairment of assets

0.0%

3.2%

0.0%

1.7% Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

-0.1%

0.2%

-0.3%

0.1% Gain on insurance

-0.5%

0.0%

-0.3%

-0.3% Non-GAAP operating margin

26.9%

25.9%

26.2%

21.8%

















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow











Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 11,597

$ 10,972

$ 27,861

$ 17,246 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

518

1,986

1,516

2,591 Free cash flow

$ 11,079

$ 8,986

$ 26,345

$ 14,655

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (in thousands)

























For the Three Months

For the Six Months





Ended March 31,

Ended March 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues

















Nightclubs

$ 48,174

$ 30,787

$ 94,955

$ 55,984

Bombshells

15,333

13,135

30,104

26,141

Other

185

137

469

332





$ 63,692

$ 44,059

$ 125,528

$ 82,457



















Income (loss) from operations

















Nightclubs

$ 19,126

$ 10,468

$ 37,862

$ 18,963

Bombshells

3,468

3,142

6,270

5,859

Other

(34)

(139)

(77)

(214)

General corporate

(5,479)

(3,630)

(11,063)

(8,184)





$ 17,081

$ 9,841

$ 32,992

$ 16,424

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION ($ in thousands)













































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 19,126

$ 3,468

$ (34)

$ (5,479)

$ 17,081

$ 10,468

$ 3,142

$ (139)

$ (3,630)

$ 9,841 Amortization of intangibles

47

1

-

1

49

47

3

29

-

79 Settlement of lawsuits

277

-

-

108

385

(4)

-

5

-

1 Impairment of assets

-

-

-

-

-

1,401

-

-

-

1,401 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(125)

4

-

63

(58)

14

47

-

30

91 Gain on insurance

(320)

-

-

-

(320)

32

-

-

(44)

(12) Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 19,005

$ 3,473

$ (34)

$ (5,307)

$ 17,137

$ 11,958

$ 3,192

$ (105)

$ (3,644)

$ 11,401









































GAAP operating margin

39.7%

22.6%

-18.4%

-8.6%

26.8%

34.0%

23.9%

-101.5%

-8.2%

22.3% Non-GAAP operating margin

39.5%

22.7%

-18.4%

-8.3%

26.9%

38.8%

24.3%

-76.6%

-8.3%

25.9%























































































For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021



Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total

Nightclubs

Bombshells

Other

Corporate

Total Income (loss) from operations

$ 37,862

$ 6,270

$ (77)

$ (11,063)

$ 32,992

$ 18,963

$ 5,859

$ (214)

$ (8,184)

$ 16,424 Amortization of intangibles

94

4

-

1

99

94

7

57

-

158 Settlement of lawsuits

454

10

-

113

577

114

34

5

-

153 Impairment of assets

-

-

-

-

-

1,401

-

-

-

1,401 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(80)

17

-

(337)

(400)

14

47

-

25

86 Gain on insurance

(321)

-

-

-

(321)

(165)

-

-

(44)

(209) Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 38,009

$ 6,301

$ (77)

$ (11,286)

$ 32,947

$ 20,421

$ 5,947

$ (152)

$ (8,203)

$ 18,013









































GAAP operating margin

39.9%

20.8%

-16.4%

-8.8%

26.3%

33.9%

22.4%

-64.5%

-9.9%

19.9% Non-GAAP operating margin

40.0%

20.9%

-16.4%

-9.0%

26.2%

36.5%

22.7%

-45.8%

-9.9%

21.8%

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended







March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income

$ 10,973

$ 6,032

$ 21,537

$ 15,541 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash















provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

2,877

2,117

5,071

4,140

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets

(185)

91

(708)

86

Impairment of assets

-

1,401

-

1,401

Unrealized loss on equity securities

-

34

1

67

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

85

50

136

101

Gain on debt extinguishment

-

(378)

(83)

(5,298)

Noncash lease expense

609

427

1,238

848

Gain on insurance

(321)

(44)

(321)

(294)

Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable

36

35

53

(58)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable

(279)

1,704

1,065

3,137



Inventories

169

(9)

(276)

(31)



Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

1,159

369

(5,360)

1,494



Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities

(3,526)

(857)

5,508

(3,888)

Net cash provided by operating activities

11,597

10,972

27,861

17,246 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets

2,107

8

2,910

8 Proceeds from insurance

300

44

485

294 Proceeds from notes receivable

48

35

82

61 Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets

(4,140)

(5,429)

(13,990)

(6,718) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-

-

(39,302)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,685)

(5,342)

(49,815)

(6,355) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from debt obligations

18,740

2,176

35,742

2,176 Payments on debt obligations

(4,802)

(4,232)

(7,290)

(5,977) Purchase of treasury stock

(2,845)

-

(2,845)

(1,794) Payment of dividends

(474)

(360)

(854)

(720) Payment of loan origination costs

(418)

(25)

(418)

(25)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

10,201

(2,441)

24,335

(6,340) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

20,113

3,189

2,381

4,551 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

17,954

16,967

35,686

15,605 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 38,067

$ 20,156

$ 38,067

$ 20,156

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





























March 31,

September 30,

March 31,









2022

2021

2021 ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 38,067

$ 35,686

$ 20,156

Accounts receivable, net

6,262

7,570

3,630

Current portion of notes receivable

292

220

214

Inventories

3,361

2,659

2,403

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,880

1,928

5,020

Assets held for sale

6,126

4,887

7,382



Total current assets

60,988

52,950

38,805 Property and equipment, net

203,434

175,952

175,153 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

36,180

24,308

24,698 Notes receivable, net of current portion

5,411

2,839

2,892 Goodwill

54,484

39,379

45,686 Intangibles, net

125,284

67,824

73,070 Other assets

1,771

1,367

806





Total assets

$ 487,552

$ 364,619

$ 361,110



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 6,255

$ 4,408

$ 4,021

Accrued liabilities

15,576

10,403

12,321

Current portion of long-term debt, net

11,177

6,434

16,380

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,306

1,780

1,692



Total current liabilities

35,314

23,025

34,414 Deferred tax liability, net

22,040

19,137

20,390 Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs

166,903

118,734

116,032 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

35,517

24,150

24,583 Other long-term liabilities

355

350

357



Total liabilities

260,129

185,396

195,776



















Commitments and contingencies































Equity















Preferred stock

-

-

-

Common stock

94

90

90

Additional paid-in capital

77,553

50,040

50,040

Retained earnings

150,366

129,693

115,811



Total RCIHH stockholders' equity

228,013

179,823

165,941

Noncontrolling interests

(590)

(600)

(607)



Total equity

227,423

179,223

165,334





Total liabilities and equity

$ 487,552

$ 364,619

$ 361,110

