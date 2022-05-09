PHX MINERALS INC. REPORTS SECOND FISCAL QUARTER 2022 RESULTS, RECORD ROYALTY VOLUMES AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 33%

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Royalty production volumes for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 26% to a record 1,548 Mmcfe, and total production volumes for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 16% to 2,460 Mmcfe compared to the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

82% of royalty production volumes and 78% of total production volumes in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 were attributable to natural gas.

108 gross (0.48 net) wells converted to PDP, including 35 gross (0.04 net) in the SCOOP and 31 gross (0.33 net) in the Haynesville , during the second fiscal quarter of 2022.

134 gross (0.60 net) wells in progress as of March 31, 2022 .

Net loss in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 was ($4.0) million , or ($0.12) per share, compared to net income of $6.7 million , or $0.20 per share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

Pretax net income excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) (1) in the second fiscal quarter of 2022 was $7.8 million , or $0.23 per share, compared to $2.9 million , or $0.09 per share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $5.8 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2022, increased from $3.6 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2021 and from $4.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2022.

Total debt as of March 31, 2022 , equaled $24.0 million and debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.23x at March 31, 2022 .

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, PHX closed on an acquisition of 825 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma and the Haynesville play of East Texas and Louisiana for approximately $9.3 million in cash.

Since March 31, 2022 , PHX has closed on an additional acquisition of 185 net royalty acres located in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma and the Haynesville play of Louisiana for approximately $1.5 million in cash. PHX has an additional 983 net royalty acres pending acquisition and under purchase and sale agreements, which the Company expects to close by the end of May 2022 for approximately $9.4 million in cash.

PHX announced that the quarterly dividend increased to $0.02 per share, a 33% increase, payable on June 3, 2022 , to stockholders of record on May 19, 2022 .

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to report excellent financial results for our second quarter. First, I would like to recognize our employees for their dedication and hard work, for they are our greatest resource. None of our accomplishments would have been achieved without them.

"Royalty volumes increased by over 20% on a quarter over quarter basis for the second consecutive quarter to a record 1.55 Bcfe, and non-operated working interest volumes continue to decline as a percentage of total volumes to 37% and will continue to become less material going forward. Higher sales volumes along with the serendipitous commodity price environment provided a 32% increase quarter over sequential quarter in adjusted EBITDA.

"Our active mineral acquisition program has closed a year-to-date total of $25.6 million in transactions with another $9.4 million scheduled to close by the end of May – all in our core focus areas in the SCOOP of southern Oklahoma and the Haynesville. These recent acquisitions are in areas of active drilling and will drive our increasing royalty volumes and cash flow over the coming quarters. Additionally, the Board approved a 33% increase in our quarterly dividend payable in June 2022, which highlights our confidence in our financial strength and earnings power of our growing asset base. PHX remains committed to increasing our return of capital to stockholders via future dividends as we grow our asset base."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS



Second Quarter Ended



Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

Mcfe Sold

2,460,042





2,296,802





4,588,290





4,371,139

Average Sales Price per Mcfe $ 6.01



$ 3.63



$ 6.21



$ 3.38

Gas Mcf Sold

1,908,030





1,735,820





3,482,295





3,211,276

Average Sales Price per Mcf $ 4.47



$ 2.52



$ 4.95



$ 2.44

Oil Barrels Sold

51,631





56,269





99,705





114,945

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 91.26



$ 55.89



$ 83.12



$ 47.73

NGL Barrels Sold

40,371





37,228





84,627





78,365

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 38.05



$ 22.24



$ 34.94



$ 18.54



Total Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2022



1,908,030





51,631





40,371





2,460,042

12/31/2021



1,574,265





48,074





44,256





2,128,248

9/30/2021



1,609,101





54,043





46,369





2,211,570

6/30/2021



1,879,343





55,492





46,753





2,492,813

3/31/2021



1,735,820





56,269





37,228





2,296,802



Royalty Interest Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2022



1,261,949





28,758





18,852





1,547,609

12/31/2021



949,523





25,996





19,953





1,225,220

9/30/2021



705,397





29,442





19,364





998,230

6/30/2021



908,471





31,095





18,255





1,204,571

3/31/2021



924,969





31,768





19,088





1,230,105



Working Interest Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

3/31/2022



646,081





22,873





21,519





912,433

12/31/2021



624,742





22,078





24,303





903,028

9/30/2021



903,704





24,601





27,005





1,213,340

6/30/2021



970,872





24,397





28,498





1,288,242

3/31/2021



810,851





24,501





18,140





1,066,697



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Second Quarter Ended



Second Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

Working Interest Sales

$ 5,904,871



$ 3,851,478



$ 11,871,518



$ 7,759,002

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 8,878,994



$ 4,494,347



$ 16,599,511



$ 7,011,802

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 14,783,865



$ 8,345,825



$ 28,471,029



$ 14,770,804



































Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 161,908



$ 58,554



$ 240,823



$ 59,987

Total Revenue

$ 1,962,367



$ 6,056,236



$ 18,564,614



$ 12,228,612



































LOE per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.02



$ 0.97



$ 1.20



$ 0.85

LOE per total Mcfe

$ 0.38



$ 0.45



$ 0.48



$ 0.47

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing































per Mcfe

$ 0.61



$ 0.57



$ 0.59



$ 0.59

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.28



$ 0.19



$ 0.30



$ 0.16

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 0.93



$ 0.80



$ 0.88



$ 0.78

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.12



$ 0.90



$ 1.05



$ 0.87

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.09



$ 0.12



$ 0.09



$ 0.13

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.86



$ 0.77



$ 0.81



$ 0.92

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.34



$ 3.00



$ 3.32



$ 3.14



































Net Income (Loss)

$ (4,020,455)



$ (499,723)



$ 2,661,794



$ (1,096,443)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 5,819,415



$ 3,582,486



$ 10,235,479



$ 6,494,198



































Cash Flow from Operations

$ 7,296,330



$ 4,205,726



$ 15,934,320



$ 4,677,107

CapEx

$ 86,671



$ 297,015



$ 279,348



$ 425,098

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 9,274,447



$ 64,758



$ 20,918,274



$ 7,934,504



































Borrowing Base

















$ 32,000,000



$ 29,400,000

Debt

















$ 24,000,000



$ 23,500,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)



















1.23





2.35







(1) G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022, RESULTS

The Company recorded a second fiscal quarter 2022 net loss of ($4,020,455), or ($0.12) per share, as compared to a net loss of ($499,723), or ($0.02) per share, in the second fiscal quarter 2021. The change in net loss was principally the result of unrealized losses associated with the Company's derivative contracts, offset by increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and gains on asset sales.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $6,438,040, or 77%, for the second quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding 2021 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 77%, 63% and 71%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and NGL volumes of 10% and 8%, respectively, partially offset by an 8% decrease in oil volumes.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, resulted from acquired wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack and the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in Oklahoma.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($12,983,406) in the second fiscal 2022 quarter, as compared to a net loss of ($2,348,143) in the second fiscal 2021 quarter, of which ($11,772,640) is unrealized with respect to the second fiscal 2022 quarter. Realized net loss on derivative contracts for the second fiscal 2022 quarter excludes $2,493,481 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was principally due to the Company's natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices, as compared to the corresponding 2021 quarter.

The 11% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the second fiscal 2022 quarter, relative to the second fiscal 2021 quarter, was primarily driven by an increase in general and administrative costs, or G&A, and depreciation, depletion and amortization, or DD&A. G&A increased $684,788, or 33%, in the second fiscal 2022 quarter compared to the corresponding 2021 quarter due to legal expenses associated with reincorporating in the state of Delaware, increased transaction activity and restricted stock expense. DD&A increased $343,299, or 19%, in the second fiscal 2022 quarter to $0.86 per Mcfe, as compared to $0.77 per Mcfe in the second fiscal 2021 quarter. Of the DD&A increase, $217,604 was a result of a $0.09 increase in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, and $125,695 of such increase resulted from production increasing 7% in the second fiscal 2022 quarter.

SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022, RESULTS

The Company recorded net income of $2,661,794, or $0.08 per share, in the fiscal six-month period ended March 31, 2022 (the "fiscal six-month 2022 period"), as compared to a net loss of ($1,096,443), or ($0.05) per share, in the corresponding 2021 period. The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and lease bonuses and rental income, and decreased DD&A and interest expense, partially offset by an increase in losses on derivative contracts, lease operating expense, or LOE, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, production taxes and a reduction in income tax benefit.

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales increased $13,700,225, or 93%, for the fiscal six-month 2022 period, compared to the corresponding 2021 period, due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 103%, 74% and 88%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and NGL volumes of 8% and 8%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in oil volumes of 13%.

Natural gas volumes increased during the fiscal six-month 2022 period, as compared to the corresponding 2021 period, primarily as a result of new wells associated with recent acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online. These gas volumes were partially offset by naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack and divestitures in the Fayetteville. NGL production also increased as a result of new wells brought online in the SCOOP, as well as increased production from liquids-rich gas wells in the Anadarko Granite Wash. The decrease in oil production was a result of naturally declining production in working interest wells in the Eagle Ford play and royalty wells in the Bakken play, due to the Company's strategy of no longer participating with working interests in new drilling in the Eagle Ford, and reduced drilling activity in the Bakken, as well as naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online in the STACK during fiscal year 2021. Oil production decreases were partially offset by new wells in the SCOOP.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($10,147,238) in the fiscal six-month 2022 period, as compared to a net loss of ($2,602,179) in the corresponding 2021 period, of which ($7,222,140) is unrealized with respect to the fiscal six-month 2022 period. Realized net loss on derivative contracts for the fiscal six-month 2022 period excludes $5,181,572 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was principally due to the Company's natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in the fiscal six-month 2022 period in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices, as compared to the corresponding 2021 period.

The 6% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the fiscal six-month 2022 period, relative to the corresponding 2021 period, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and production tax, partially offset by a decrease in DD&A. G&A increased $1,049,248, or 28%, in the fiscal six-month 2022 period compared to the corresponding 2021 period due to legal expenses associated with reincorporating in the state of Delaware, increased transaction activity and restricted stock expense. DD&A decreased $333,590, or 8%, in the fiscal six-month 2022 period to $0.81 per Mcfe, as compared to $0.92 per Mcfe in the corresponding 2021 period. Of the DD&A decrease, $533,366 was a result of an $0.11 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $199,776 resulting from production increasing 5% in the fiscal six-month 2022 period compared to the corresponding 2021 period. The DD&A rate per Mcfe decrease was mainly due an increase in reserves during the fiscal six-month 2022 period, as compared to the corresponding 2021 period.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the second fiscal quarter of 2022, the Company converted 108 gross (0.48 net) wells to producing status, including 35 gross (0.04 net) in the SCOOP and 31 gross (0.33 net) in the Haynesville.

At March 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 134 gross wells (0.60 net wells) in progress across its mineral positions and 52 gross (0.23 net) active permitted wells. As of March 31, 2022, 18 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage with 86 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.





















Bakken/





























































Three



Arkoma





































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of March 31, 2022:































































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage



61





14





6





6





-





40





7





134

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage



0.17





0.07





0.01





0.00





-





0.33





0.02





0.60

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage



10





11





11





4





-





12





4





52



































































As of March 31, 2022:































































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage



7





1





1





1





-





7





1





18

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage



19





13





10





2





-





29





13





86



Leasing Activity

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company leased 385 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $942 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 22%.





















Bakken/





























































Three



Arkoma





































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:































































Net Mineral Acres Leased



41





67





-





125





9





-





143





385

Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre

$ 1,679



$ 1,000





-



$ 185



$ 100





-



$ 467



$ 942

Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre

25%



25%





-



19%



$ 17





-



19%



22%



ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company purchased 825 net royalty acres for approximately $9.3 million and sold 7,208 net mineral acres, which were predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $2.1 million.





















Bakken/





























































Three



Arkoma





































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:































































Net Mineral Acres Purchased



184





-





-





-





-





421





-





605

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



224





-





-





-





-





601





-





825

Price per Net Royalty Acre

$ 8,027





-





-





-





-



$ 12,511





-



$ 11,294

Net Mineral Acres Sold



-





-





-





-





-





-





7,208





7,208

Net Royalty Acres Sold



-





-





-





-





-





-





7,708





7,708

Price per Net Royalty Acre



-





-





-





-





-





-



$ 272



$ 272



SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations







Three Months Ended March 31,



Six Months Ended March 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenues:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 14,783,865



$ 8,345,825



$ 28,471,029



$ 14,770,804

Lease bonuses and rental income

161,908





58,554





240,823





59,987

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

(12,983,406)





(2,348,143)





(10,147,238)





(2,602,179)





1,962,367





6,056,236





18,564,614





12,228,612

Costs and expenses:





























Lease operating expenses

929,454





1,030,651





2,185,465





2,035,063

Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,488,518





1,319,514





2,702,122





2,600,479

Production taxes

697,393





443,154





1,376,340





719,180

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,121,116





1,777,817





3,704,876





4,038,466

Provision for impairment

-





-





5,585





-

Interest expense

230,212





267,865





406,931





569,763

General and administrative

2,744,264





2,059,476





4,839,821





3,790,573

Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

(2,261,135)





(125,518)





(113,320)





(142,469)

Total costs and expenses

5,949,822





6,772,959





15,107,820





13,611,055

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

(3,987,455)





(716,723)





3,456,794





(1,382,443)

































Provision (benefit) for income taxes

33,000





(217,000)





795,000





(286,000)

































Net income (loss) $ (4,020,455)



$ (499,723)



$ 2,661,794



$ (1,096,443)

































































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.12)



$ (0.02)



$ 0.08



$ (0.05)

































Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:





























Common shares

34,056,316





22,429,777





33,449,594





22,403,678

Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares

236,139





178,597





234,091





177,923





34,292,455





22,608,374





33,683,685





22,581,601

































Dividends per share of





























common stock paid in period $ 0.015



$ 0.01



$ 0.025



$ 0.02

































Dividends declared per share of





























common stock and to be paid in quarter ended June 30 $ -



$ 0.01



















































Balance Sheets



March 31, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,703,675



$ 2,438,511

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

9,451,366





6,428,982

allowance for uncollectable accounts)













Refundable income taxes

-





2,413,942

Other

1,188,312





942,082

Total current assets

12,343,353





12,223,517

















Properties and equipment at cost, based on













successful efforts accounting:













Producing natural gas and oil properties

264,135,242





319,984,874

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

48,878,130





40,466,098

Other

844,582





794,179





313,857,954





361,245,151

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(196,960,903)





(257,643,661)

Net properties and equipment

116,897,051





103,601,490

















Operating lease right-of-use assets

564,034





607,414

Other, net

537,199





578,593

Total assets $ 130,341,637



$ 117,011,014

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 602,415



$ 772,717

Derivative contracts, net

14,793,396





12,087,988

Income taxes payable

253,733





334,050

Current portion of operating lease liability

134,955





132,287

Accrued liabilities and other

1,506,836





1,809,337

Total current liabilities

17,291,335





15,136,379

















Long-term debt

24,000,000





17,500,000

Deferred income taxes, net

370,906





343,906

Asset retirement obligations

2,178,023





2,836,172

Derivative contracts, net

1,031,639





1,696,479

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

721,188





789,339

















Total liabilities

45,593,091





38,302,275

















Stockholders' equity:













Common Stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500













shares authorized and 34,469,449 issued at March 31, 2022;













36,000,500 shares authorized and 32,770,433 issued at Sept. 30, 2021

574,261





545,956

Capital in excess of par value

37,596,944





33,213,645

Deferred directors' compensation

1,407,423





1,768,151

Retained earnings

50,778,525





48,966,420





90,357,153





84,494,172

Less treasury stock, at cost; 377,232 shares at March 31,













2022, and 388,545 shares at Sept. 30, 2021

(5,608,607)





(5,785,433)

Total stockholders' equity

84,748,546





78,708,739

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 130,341,637



$ 117,011,014



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows







Six Months Ended March 31,



2022



2021

Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ 2,661,794



$ (1,096,443)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided













by operating activities:













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

3,704,876





4,038,466

Impairment of producing properties

5,585





-

Provision for deferred income taxes

27,000





(288,000)

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(239,751)





(57,493)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

328,783





64,047

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(171,285)





(62,097)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

103,031





100,254

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

10,147,238





2,602,179

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

(176,510)





315,883

Restricted stock awards

688,981





284,148

Other

28,483





31,544

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:













Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

(3,022,384)





(1,732,801)

Other current assets

(205,489)





(388,864)

Accounts payable

(91,587)





(340,404)

Income taxes receivable

2,413,942





1,356,356

Other non-current assets

64,975





56,545

Income taxes payable

(80,317)





-

Accrued liabilities

(253,045)





(206,213)

Total adjustments

13,272,526





5,773,550

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,934,320





4,677,107

















Investing Activities













Capital expenditures

(279,348)





(425,098)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(20,918,274)





(7,934,504)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

6,880,972





21,000

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(14,316,650)





(8,338,602)

















Financing Activities













Borrowings under credit facility

10,000,000





-

Payments of loan principal

(3,500,000)





(5,250,000)

Net cost of equity issuance

(72,657)





(53,482)

Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts

(7,930,160)





-

Payments of dividends

(849,689)





(454,936)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(2,352,506)





(5,758,418)

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(734,836)





(9,419,913)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,438,511





10,690,395

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,703,675



$ 1,270,482

















Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities





























Dividends declared and unpaid $ -



$ 289,997

































Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 24,522,684



$ 8,759,616

Value of shares used for acquisitions

(3,510,001)





(250,000)

Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties













and equipment additions

184,939





(150,014)

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 21,197,622



$ 8,359,602



Proved Reserves







Proved Reserves SEC Pricing



March 31, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Proved Developed Reserves:



Mcf of Gas

57,105,505





60,287,881

Barrels of Oil

1,407,747





1,439,860

Barrels of NGL

1,413,001





1,467,092

Mcfe (1)

74,029,993





77,729,593

Proved Undeveloped Reserves:













Mcf of Gas

6,649,529





4,664,787

Barrels of Oil

49,819





64,980

Barrels of NGL

39,120





34,761

Mcfe (1)

7,183,163





5,263,233

Total Proved Reserves:













Mcf of Gas

63,755,034





64,952,668

Barrels of Oil

1,457,566





1,504,840

Barrels of NGL

1,452,121





1,501,853

Mcfe (1)

81,213,156





82,992,826

















10% Discounted Estimated Future













Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):













Proved Developed $ 136,886,508



$ 86,793,303

Proved Undeveloped

18,800,039





9,731,035

Total $ 155,686,547



$ 96,524,338

SEC Pricing













Gas/Mcf $ 4.24



$ 2.79

Oil/Barrel $ 75.00



$ 56.51

NGL/Barrel $ 31.44



$ 20.58

















Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (2)

















10% Discounted Estimated Future Proved Reserves

Net Cash Flows (before income taxes): March 31, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Proved Developed $ 132,544,462



$ 111,007,369

Proved Undeveloped

18,291,047





11,989,928

Total $ 150,835,509



$ 122,997,297

















(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.

(2) Projected futures pricing as of March 31, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2021, basis adjusted to Company wellhead price.



Derivative Contracts as of May 6, 2022

























Collar Average



Collar Average

Fiscal Period

Product

Volume Mcf/Bbl



Swap Price



Floor Price



Ceiling Price

Remaining 2022

Natural Gas



585,000











$ 3.95



$ 5.69

Remaining 2022

Natural Gas



1,785,000



$ 2.98

















2023

Natural Gas



890,000











$ 4.49



$ 8.10

2023

Natural Gas



2,100,000



$ 3.24

















2024

Natural Gas



60,000











$ 3.00



$ 4.70

2024

Natural Gas



380,000



$ 3.41























































Remaining 2022

Crude Oil



64,500



$ 45.03

















2023

Crude Oil



15,000











$ 75.00



$ 96.00

2023

Crude Oil



66,750



$ 62.11

















2024

Crude Oil



11,250



$ 73.35



















Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

We define "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



Second Quarter

Ended



Second Quarter

Ended



Six Months

Ended



Six Months

Ended



First Quarter

Ended



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2021

Net Income (Loss) $ (4,020,455)



$ (499,723)



$ 2,661,794



$ (1,096,443)



$ 6,682,249

Plus:





































Income tax expense





































(benefit)

33,000





(217,000)





795,000





(286,000)





762,000

Interest expense

230,212





267,865





406,931





569,763





176,719

DD&A

2,121,116





1,777,817





3,704,876





4,038,466





1,583,760

Impairment

-





-





5,585





-





5,585

Less:





































Unrealized gains (losses)





































on derivatives

(11,772,640)





(2,050,712)





(7,222,140)





(2,918,062)





4,550,499

Gains (losses) on asset sales

2,292,215





14,082





171,288





30,559





(2,120,927)

Plus:





































Cash receipts from (payments on)





































off-market derivative contracts(1)

(2,493,481)





-





(5,181,572)





-





(2,688,091)

Restricted stock and deferred





































director's expense

468,598





216,897





792,013





384,402





323,415

Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,819,415



$ 3,582,486



$ 10,235,479



$ 6,497,691



$ 4,416,065









































(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP has no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios to be useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and for evaluating our financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



March 31, 2022



March 31, 2021

Net Income (Loss) $ (2,459,000)



$ (6,485,780)

Plus:













Income tax expense (benefit)

429,949





(1,842,000)

Interest expense

832,295





1,139,313

DD&A

7,412,214





9,023,030

Impairment

56,060





358,826

Less:













Unrealized gains (losses)













on derivatives

(8,580,898)





(7,842,624)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

450,074





738,432

Plus:













Cash receipts from (payments on)













off-market derivative contracts(1)

3,618,428





-

Restricted stock and deferred













director's expense

1,443,276





721,944

Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,464,046



$ 10,019,525

















Debt $ 24,000,000



$ 23,500,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

1.23





2.35

















(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities.

A portion of subsequent settlements with BP has no effect on the Company's statement of operations.



Pretax Net Income (Loss) Excluding Non-cash Derivative Gains (Losses) Reconciliation

"Pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses)" is defined as earnings before taxes, excluding unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives. We have included a presentation of pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) for the periods indicated:



Second Quarter Ended



First Quarter Ended



March 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021

Net Income (Loss) $ (4,020,455)



$ 6,682,249

Plus:













Income tax expense (benefit)

33,000





762,000

Less:













Unrealized gains (losses)













on derivatives

(11,772,640)





4,550,499

Pretax Net Income (Loss) excluding













Non-cash Derivative Gains (Losses) $ 7,785,185



$ 2,893,750

















Basic and diluted weighted average













shares outstanding

34,292,455





33,127,722

















Pretax Net Income (Loss) excluding













Non-cash Derivative Gains (Losses) per share $ 0.23



$ 0.09



















PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

