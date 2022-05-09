Neptune Retail Solutions Continues to Define the Future of Retail Marketing with Proprietary Connected Shelf™ Signage

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Retail Solutions (NRS) has announced impressive results from its Connected Shelf innovation, which is delivering ROAS as high as $6, along with an average weighted Redemption Rate of over 4.8% across all programs to date. NRS' Connected Shelf is a one-of-a-kind offering that combines equity-driving shelf signage with the power of digital incentives — which shoppers "unlock" simply by scanning a code featured on the shelf sign with their mobile device.

Since launching its partnership with CVS in 2020, NRS has executed over 200 programs for its exclusive ExtraCare Personalized Solutions (ECPS) signage, which leverages ExtraCare card data to serve up targeted, personalized, instantly redeemable offers to shoppers right at the shelf via the CVS app. Beyond CVS' ECPS signage, NRS has accelerated its Connected Shelf innovation scale through partnerships with top-tier retailers SEG (launched June 2021) and, most recently, Albertsons Companies (ABSCO) by extending their Banner for U digital coupons to the shelf.

In addition, NRS' acquisition of Offer Management Platform company RevTrax in November 2021 further elevates its digital incentive innovation profile. Now, NRS can harness proprietary AI technology to analyze over 14 years of purchase-level data to determine the lowest offer value needed to secure shopper purchase and optimize promotional incentive ROI. Through its Universal Mobile Offer (UMO) innovation, NRS/RevTrax can provide its brand and retail partners the unique ability to deliver personalized digital offers at the shelf throughout its massive network of 47,000 retail locations. The initial national launch of RevTrax UMO in-store signage now live in Walmart and Family Dollar stores throughout the US.

"Through our growing partnerships with CVS, Albertsons and SEG, along with our recent acquisition of RevTrax, our ability to influence full-funnel buying behaviors — all the way to the store level with a digital incentive experience delivered at the shelf across our entire network — is unparalleled within the industry. No other organization has the ability to support this type of omnichannel connectivity at scale across all phases of a shopper journey like NRS." says Bill Redmond, CEO of NRS.

NRS is a leading omnichannel retail marketing company in the U.S. and Canada that delivers profitable growth for retailers and brands. The NRS platform is powered by exclusive in-store marketing rights in North America's largest grocery and drugstores, including Albertsons, Kroger, SEG, Ahold, Loblaws, Walgreens and CVS (and more), as well as by exclusive deterministic first-party shopper data generated from the company's owned and operated Cash Back app, Checkout 51, which captures deterministic first-party shopping data via receipt scans from key retail locations across North America, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam's Club and the retailers noted above.

RevTrax Offer Management Platform, empowers brands to deploy intelligent promotions and offers across channels, track performance, and increase profit and marketing ROI. With a robust portfolio of patents relating to offer security, RevTrax brings control back into the hands of the brand. For more information, visit revtrax.com.

