InventHelp Presents the Plant Power System (DCD-148)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired by the idea of homesteading for myself and also help others do the same," said the inventor from Ft. Washington, Md. "I thought of this idea to help individuals grow vegetation while creating usable electrical charges to be used as the owner sees fit."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending GAIA BOX that helps fulfill the need for a three-tiered plant growing system that utilizes aeroponic, and hydroponic agricultural growing methods. This device would be cost-saving for users and their families through reduced power usage. It would also work well in concert with other natural power sources such as wind and solar. Additionally, it would provide a method of easily growing plants to help foster self-sustainability through homesteading.

