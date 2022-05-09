Inventhelp Inventor Develops System to Deliver Water to Areas of Drought or Wildfires (CSK-147)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Looking at the world today, we have wildfires in Australia, droughts in Africa, floods in Venice and not enough drinking water in many places around the world," said an inventor, from Loris, S.C., "so I wanted to invent a solution to solve these problems as well as to protect and preserve properties and save lives."

The invention fulfills the need for moving massive amounts of water to wherever needed. In doing so, it helps protect and preserve properties and save lives. The invention is designed to upgrade and modernize how countries control their water supply and may save money in areas experiencing costly floods and areas with drought damage. Additionally, this device could irrigate crops and protect the livelihood of farmers.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

