HEART + PAW, A PET VETERINARY, GROOMING, AND DOG DAYCARE SERVICES COMPANY, RECEIVES NATIONAL AND LOCAL RECOGNITION AS A TOP EMPLOYER

PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart + Paw pet care, one of the fastest growing veterinary care, grooming, and dog daycare center groups in the country, has received both national and local recognition as an "employer-of-choice" and a Top Workplace, based on employee feedback.

Our team members have a voice in driving change, advancing the practice and helping us grow in a meaningful way.

Heart + Paw has earned Great Place to Work ® Certification™, recognized worldwide as the global benchmark for identifying and acknowledging outstanding employee experience. In Pennsylvania, where the company is headquartered, Heart + Paw has also been named a Top Workplaces 2022 by the Philadelphia Inquirer. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback across 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

Founded in 2018, Heart + Paw puts the wellbeing of team members at the forefront, allowing teams to deliver the absolute best quality and compassionate care, while also attracting the highest quality talent available. Teams are empowered to do what is right and to serve their communities – Heart + Paw calls it pet care without limits . And that's not all. Heart + Paw invests in ongoing education, supports mentorship and its teams live the ethos of volunteerism. Deep connections with community organizations include local shelters, communities at-risk, and local schools. Heart + Paw offers competitive salaries, a generous sign-on bonus, and a signature Doctor Rewards Program, which provides a long-term incentive plan as well as an employee bonus program.

Every decision made at Heart + Paw, is made through the lens of its core values which are: transparency, empathy, attentiveness, collaboration, and trust. As Heart + Paw's mission and ability to deliver on its core values spread throughout the industry, it has grown from 10 to 23 locations in the past year and is expected to double in 2022.

"I'm heartened by what our employees had to say about their work experience at Heart + Paw," said co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. George Melillo. "We will build upon this recognition and continue our path of doing better each day, supporting our veterinary professionals, and treating our pets and their parents as family. We believe this is the key to our success and longevity."

"Our growth comes by putting people first. Our team members have a voice in driving change, advancing the practice of veterinary medicine and helping us grow in a meaningful way," said David Lasus, CEO of Heart + Paw. "That's why this recognition is so rewarding."

About Heart + Paw

Founded in 2018, Heart + Paw is now one of the fastest growing veterinary care, grooming, and dog daycare center groups in the country, Heart + Paw's state-of-the art clinics and its network of partner practices treat pets with a low-stress approach while providing the very best care, incorporating myriad advanced technologies, top-of-the-line amenities, equipment selected based on years of practice and research, and a fresh philosophy for pets, pet parents and the veterinarian teams. In the last year, Heart + Paw saw explosive growth, and rapidly expanded from 10 to 23 locations, under the leadership of co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. George Melillo, and Chief Executive Officer Dave Lasus. In 2022, Heart + Paw expects to nearly double locations. To learn more, visit Heart + Paw online at heartandpaw.com , or follow Heart + Paw on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

