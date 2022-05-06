EL Education's Better World Day Features Students Leading the Way in Creating a Better World

Addressing food insecurity and climate change, and honoring Indigenous communities some of the hundreds of student-led projects underway

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, thousands of students from more than 100 schools across the country are celebrating Better World Day through presenting learning projects and engaging in acts of service that demonstrate the power of the EL Education vision for public school: a place where children become great scholars and active citizens with the capacity to make a positive impact.

This annual, national event showcasing student learning that contributes to a better world features elementary school students tackling food insecurity by partnering with their local foodbank, promoting summer reading by gathering and distributing gently used books, and addressing water quality through testing the water supply and educating their community. Older students are researching and designing a Holocaust memorial on their school campus as well as honoring local Indigenous horticultural practices by collaborating on planting and harvesting a seed garden with members of the native community.

"In the midst of pandemic recovery and a rapidly-changing world, thousands of students, educators, and community members are coming together to make real change in their communities, taking on issues that are important to their families and delivering lasting improvement and value," said Ron Berger, Senior Advisor at EL Education. "For more than 25 years, EL Education has been proud to support students as they put their academic learning to use to build stronger, more just communities. We organize Better World Day because we know from the science of learning and development that students achieve deeper learning when they have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact."

EL Education is also announcing the recipients of three media grants for $2,000 each to EL Education schools or districts that will co-create mini documentaries about their 2022 Better World Day projects. This year's recipients are: Explore PK-8, from Thornton, Colo.; Kuumba Academy from Wilmington, Del.; and Old Sturbridge Academy Charter Public School from Sturbridge, Mass. The documentaries will be previewed on Better World Day at a student-led webinar and screened at the EL Education national conference happening in December 2022.

The projects and presentations on Better World Day are models of the kind of learning happening in hundreds of EL Education schools every day: where character development and scholarship are inextricably linked and equally important to achievement. For a full list of Better World Day projects and more on the media grantee winners, go to https://ELeducation.org/news-and-events/better-world-day.

About EL Education

EL Education is a national nonprofit partnering with K-12 educators to transform public schools and districts into hubs of opportunity for all students to achieve excellent equitable outcomes. EL Education is guided by a vision of education equity embracing the genius in every child and by a reimagined definition of student achievement. EL Education offers research-proven resources and practices, including the acclaimed EL Education K-8 Language Arts curriculum, Core Practices, and aligned professional learning. EL Education was founded in 1991 and currently serves 440,000 students in diverse communities across the country. Learn more at ELeducation.org.

