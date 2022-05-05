Iconic Loews Miami Beach Hotel Upgrades to Sustainable Intellihot Hot Water System

Intellihot Installs iQ1501 Tankless Water Heaters to Reduce Environmental Impact and Improve System Reliability

MIAMI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intellihot , the leading clean technology manufacturer creating sustainable solutions for the built environment, announced its partnership with the iconic Loews Miami Beach Hotel to upgrade the hotel's hot water systems. The innovative IQ1505 Intellihot replaced the previous legacy system of three large boilers and 1,200 gallons of stored water, which will reduce energy waste and the hotel's carbon footprint while improving cost effectiveness.

Intellihot logo (PRNewsfoto/Intellihot) (PRNewswire)

Loews Hotels are deeply committed to reducing environmental impact by participating in standards in harmony with the earth's natural resources. By replacing the legacy system, Loews Miami Beach will reduce water usage and only heat water on demand. Peak demand for hot water is typically less than 1-2% of the day for hotels. The Intellihot tankless hot water system will self-adapt to meet demand, heating water only when it is needed.

"Thanks to the Intellihot team's tireless work to innovate and advance the next generation of HVAC technology, we no longer need to hold water in large tanks and keep it hot 24/7," said Sridhar Deivasigamani, Intellihot founder and CEO. "Hotel guests need a bed and a hot shower, and the planet needs more sustainable solutions. By integrating the Intellihot system, Loews benefits the environment and its guests."

Intellihot's products include smart technologies for the built environment, including the world's most advanced commercial tankless water heaters and AI powered building smartification tools. Intellihot products are used across the country by large facilities including hotels, restaurants, stadiums, hospitals, and more. Current Intellihot customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Benihana, and Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

About Intellihot

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers.

To learn more about Intellihot, please visit intellihot.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intellihot