HiredScore's Blueprint Named Honorable Mention in AI & Data Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

From a 3D printed vaccine patch to an electric truck, a seawater-powered lamp, and countless other bold innovations, the sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and so much more.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

HiredScore enables the largest, most innovative employers in the world to achieve their goals of accelerating their business and promote diversity and inclusion. (PRNewswire)

Blueprint is the first-of-its-kind solution to automatically test and recommend adjustments to job qualifications for diversity hiring. This includes real-time insights for managers and HR teams on how years of experience, education, industry requirements, certifications, skills, and location impact the ethnic and gender diversity of a job's prospects. This capability creates an awareness of the weight of every requirement on the ability to hire diverse talents, while simultaneously recommending profiles of people with different experience.

"Over the past decade, our products have learned from over 500 million hiring decisions which taught us how important the job qualifications list is in hindering or unlocking diversity hiring goals," says Athena Karp, the CEO and Founder of HiredScore. "What was missing was a way for companies to instantly see how every requirement impacts their goals and how adjustments to the job post increase inclusivity."

HiredScore's proprietary research shows that over 45% of US-based requisitions can be adjusted to improve inclusion of underrepresented talent for the role, producing a profound and easy way to drive diversity recruiting goals from the start of every process.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

"On behalf of HiredScore, we are very proud to be recognized by Fast Company. This recognition supports our view that hiring differently starts with understanding that experience can come in many different forms and to really make a change, we need the tools and insights into how different requirements impact underrepresented groups and ultimately job access. The market's positive reaction to products such as HiredScore's Blueprint give us hope that technology can help us make the shift to rethink how and in what ways people can demonstrate their abilities."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HiredScore