DaVita Celebrates 2021 ESG, Corporate Social Responsibility Achievements

Shares progress made toward its vision for global corporate citizenship.

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DaVita Inc. highlighted its continued commitment to corporate citizenship with the publication of its annual Community Care Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report.

"I'm humbled reflecting on the incredible and intentional contributions of our teammates to better the world around them," says Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "At DaVita, we strive to make a lasting, positive impact on health care and the lives we touch along the way. As we look toward the year ahead, we will continue driving innovations and initiatives that uplift our patients, teammates and the communities we serve."

In 2021, DaVita solidified its commitment to ESG and set goals in five key areas, many of which were aspirational:

Patient Care: Provide industry-leading care to help patients live their best lives

Teammate Engagement: Be recognized as an employer of choice

Environmental Stewardship: Reduce its carbon footprint in alignment with science-based targets

Healthy Communities: Spread citizen leadership throughout local communities

Leading with Integrity and Accountability: Continue to operate from a foundation of compliance and ethics

Throughout the year, DaVita teammates made meaningful strides toward these ESG goals. Report highlights from 2021 include:

Caring for Our Patients

Provide industry-leading care to help patients live their best lives

DaVita administered ~217,000 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to the dialysis community.

DaVita closed the COVID-19 vaccination gap for DaVita's Hispanic patients and improved the vaccination gap for DaVita's Black patients from 30% to 5% lower than vaccination rates for its white patients from March 2021 to January 2022 .

~15% of patients received home dialysis treatments as of December 31, 2021 .

7,500+ patients received a kidney transplant.

30,000+ people participated in a Kidney Smart® class, a record-setting year of engagement for the kidney disease education program.

Caring for Each Other1

Be recognized as an employer of choice and continue to operate from a foundation of compliance and ethics

84% of teammates are engaged based on our 2021 survey.

78% of teammates are women; 55% are people of color as of December 31, 2021 .

84% of teammates feel a sense of belonging within the DaVita community based on our 2021 survey.

12,500+ teammates participated in a DaVita University professional development course.

DaVita is one of 8% of companies in the S&P 500 to have a woman serving as the independent board chair, and as of December 31, 2021 , 100% of its board committees were led by women or people of color.

1 Data for U.S. Teammates

Caring for Our World

Reduce its carbon footprint in alignment with science-based targets and spread citizen leadership throughout local communities

100% of DaVita's U.S. operations are now powered by renewable energy via its virtual power purchase agreements and on-site solar power generation at some DaVita locations.

DaVita's 2025 climate targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

37,000+ adults participated in type 2 diabetes education through DaVita's support for the American Diabetes Association.

DaVita deposited $15 million to HOPE Credit Union, which provides banking services and loans to underserved communities.

More than $910,000 was raised by the Tour DaVita event to benefit Bridge of Life, a nonprofit founded by DaVita with international programs supporting the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases.

To learn more about DaVita's history of caring for its patients, teammates and the communities it serves, or to download the full report, visit DaVita.com/CommunityCare.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a comprehensive kidney care provider focused on transforming care to improve the quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita is working to help increase equitable access to care for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing progression of kidney disease to streamlining the transplant process, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2021, DaVita served 203,000 patients at 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S. The company operated an additional 339 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt an equitable, high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

