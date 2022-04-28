TransMedics Receives FDA PMA Approval of OCS™ DCD Heart Indication

ANDOVER, Mass., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted premarket approval (PMA) of its OCS™ Heart System for use with organs from donors after circulatory death (DCD). The landmark approval stands to significantly expand the pool of eligible donor hearts in the United States and follows FDA PMA approval of the OCS™ Heart System for use with organs from donors after brain death (DBD) received in September 2021.

The OCS™ Heart System is now approved with the extended clinical indication for ex vivo reanimation, functional monitoring, and beating-heart preservation of donation-after-circulatory-death (DCD) hearts. This indication is based on the results of the OCS™ DCD Heart Trial and the associated Continued Access Protocol (CAP). Final and long-term results from the trial will be unveiled on Friday, April 29th at the ongoing International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 2022 Annual Meeting in Boston, MA.

"The FDA's approval of the OCS for DCD donor hearts is the natural progression from the prior approval of the device for extended criteria brain dead donors, supported by the excellent results from the U.S. DCD trial," said Dr. Jacob Schroder, surgical director of heart transplantation at Duke University Medical Center and the principal investigator for the OCS DCD Heart Trial. "The use of OCS is actively expanding the donor pool, as I expected. It is time we stop considering heart transplant as a severely supply limited resource. With OCS we will be able to expand access to this life saving therapy to more end-stage heart failure patients."

"This first-of-its kind DCD heart approval represents a transformative milestone for the U.S. heart transplant community as it stands to meaningfully expand the pool of eligible donor hearts while also enhancing our customer's ability to utilize our OCS technology," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The approval also marks the achievement of our final near-term regulatory milestone. We are now focused on leveraging our unique position to drive meaningful commercial traction and cement our global leadership position to transform transplant therapy for decades to come."

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

