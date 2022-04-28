FORBES RECOGNIZES 24-7 INTOUCH AS ONE OF THE BEST EMPLOYERS FOR DIVERSITY 2022

WINNIPEG, MB, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 24-7 Intouch, a global leader in contact center and technology solutions, has been recognized as one of the Best Employers for Diversity in 2022 by Forbes and Statista Inc.

This recognition comes after 24-7 Intouch was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2022, and a Top Employer for New Grads.

"24-7 Intouch has always recognized that embracing diversity and having a culture where people feel included, supported, and invested in is foundational for our company," said Greg Fettes, Founder and CEO of 24-7 Intouch. "The diversity of our employees has opened up important perspectives, harvesting dialogue, and igniting creativity and innovation which further propels our company and client relationships forward."

24-7 Intouch is listed alongside such direct to consumer global brands as Nike, LuluLemon, Netflix, and Sephora, and was among five Business Processing Outsourcer companies on the list. The Company currently operates in the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Colombia, Honduras, Jamaica, Greece, India, and the Philippines.

24-7 Intouch has made significant investments to promote diversity, inclusion and equity within the organization, as well as within the communities in which it operates. In 2019, the company launched Intouch Communities, Employee Resource Groups that provide employees with support, networking opportunities, and community engagement opportunities. The Company has also invested heavily in leadership roles geared specifically towards advancing its well-being, inclusion, sustainability, and community initiatives.

"As a global company with client partnerships that are rapidly expanding their footprints around the world, we recognize their end-consumers are also diversifying," said Deanne Harrison, Head of People and Organizational Management at 24-7 Intouch. "By viewing this responsibility through a lens of diversity and inclusion, we are able to make a true impact on our programs and alongside our people, their families, and the communities we're in."

Over 60,000 U.S. employees in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees were surveyed to identify The Best Employers for Diversity. Companies were evaluated on four criteria, including direct feedback from employees on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity in their workplace; participants' evaluation of diversity among other employers in their respective industries; diversity among a company's top executives and Board of Directors; and various diversity engagement indicators.

Click here to view the full list on Forbes.com.

Individuals interested in a career at 24-7 Intouch are encouraged to apply through the Company's website .

About 24-7 Intouch

24-7 Intouch is a global digital customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world's biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics.

