DecisionNext Announces David Fliss as Advisor

DecisionNext has announced the appointment of David Fliss as Advisor. Fliss will provide value chain experience, commercial insights, product fit and steering advice across the DecisionNext commodity supply chain analytics platform.

Fliss is a global bakery industry veteran with deep experience in the industry across several key channels including manufacturing, grocery, food service, distribution and industry associations. His roles at Caravan Ingredients, CSM Bakery Solutions, and current role as CEO of Baker Support & Food Ecosystems include specializing in food safety training, block chain traceability, product representation and strategic partnerships in the food industry.

"I'm thrilled to be advising DecisionNext as they make their way into the grains and oils space. In today's environment of market uncertainty and risk, the DecisionNext tools have proven to be purpose-built to address these challenges in a way that hasn't been possible in the past. Being able to confidently identify procurement prices, opportunity windows, and risks, and then being able to use the software to also define pricing levels and optimize deal structures with customers is very exciting. Leaders in the industry are looking for ways to innovate these processes."

"DecisionNext's growth and market fit has been the result of addressing specific customer opportunities with smart solutions. Prescriptive analytics and forecasting, combined with risk management and pricing support for the buying and selling of grains, oils, and other key commodities are more important than ever in today's market conditions. David's help in getting maximum value from our software for customers in this space will be invaluable," noted Arden Arnold, President of DecisionNext.

Powered by machine learning algorithms, DecisionNext allows market experts to bring together the best of human and machine intelligence to improve market visibility and forecast accuracy through transparent, interactive software. By having the ability to not just forecast markets, but simulate outcomes, decision-makers can more effectively evaluate options in high value, high frequency decisions across sourcing, operations, and sales.

