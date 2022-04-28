Caterpillar Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results

- First-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased 14% to $13.6 billion
- First-quarter 2022 profit per share of $2.86; adjusted profit per share of $2.88
- Returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter
First Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2022
2021
Sales and Revenues
$13.6
$11.9
Profit Per Share
$2.86
$2.77
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$2.88
$2.87
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of $13.6 billion, a 14% increase compared with $11.9 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, as well as favorable price realization. Dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2022 than during the first quarter of 2021.
Operating profit margin was 13.7% for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 15.3% for the first quarter of 2021. First-quarter 2022 profit per share was $2.86, compared with first-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.77. Adjusted profit per share in the first quarter of 2022 was $2.88, compared with first-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.87. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $0.3 billion and the company ended the first quarter with $6.5 billion of enterprise cash. The company paid about $1.3 billion of short-term incentive compensation in the quarter, which was reinstated in 2021. In the quarter, the company repurchased $0.8 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion.
"I'm proud of our global team's performance as they achieved double-digit sales growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges. We remain focused on supporting our customers and executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our strong balance sheet allowed us to repurchase shares and pay dividends totaling $1.4 billion in the quarter."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
First Quarter 2022 vs. First Quarter 2021
Total sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $13.589 billion, an increase of $1.702 billion, or 14%, compared with $11.887 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories by $1.3 billion during the first quarter of 2022, compared with an increase of $700 million during the first quarter of 2021.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
First
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
First
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 5,459
$ 325
$ 421
$ (101)
$ 11
$ 6,115
$ 656
12%
Resource Industries
2,178
527
169
(34)
(10)
2,830
652
30%
Energy & Transportation
4,507
333
115
(74)
157
5,038
531
12%
All Other Segment
130
2
—
(1)
(13)
118
(12)
(9%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,083)
15
(1)
(1)
(145)
(1,215)
(132)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
11,191
1,202
704
(211)
—
12,886
1,695
15%
Financial Products Segment
761
—
—
—
22
783
22
3%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(65)
—
—
—
(15)
(80)
(15)
Financial Products Revenues
696
—
—
—
7
703
7
1%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 11,887
$ 1,202
$ 704
$ (211)
$ 7
$ 13,589
$ 1,702
14%
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
First Quarter 2022
Construction Industries
$ 2,720
28%
$ 627
60%
$ 1,277
18%
$ 1,462
(21%)
$ 6,086
12%
$ 29
61%
$ 6,115
12%
Resource Industries
1,018
55%
399
(1%)
594
25%
748
33%
2,759
32%
71
(12%)
2,830
30%
Energy & Transportation
1,938
9%
310
21%
1,184
8%
600
14%
4,032
10%
1,006
18%
5,038
12%
All Other Segment
18
38%
—
—%
5
67%
16
(27%)
39
3%
79
(14%)
118
(9%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(24)
1
(2)
(5)
(30)
(1,185)
(1,215)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
5,670
25%
1,337
27%
3,058
15%
2,821
(4%)
12,886
15%
—
—%
12,886
15%
Financial Products Segment
503
6%
73
18%
96
(4%)
111
(10%)
783
3%
—
—%
783
3%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(36)
(17)
(9)
(18)
(80)
—
(80)
Financial Products Revenues
467
3%
56
10%
87
(5%)
93
(8%)
703
1%
—
—%
703
1%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 6,137
23%
$ 1,393
26%
$ 3,145
15%
$ 2,914
(4%)
$ 13,589
14%
$ —
—%
$ 13,589
14%
First Quarter 2021
Construction Industries
$ 2,126
$ 392
$ 1,081
$ 1,842
$ 5,441
$ 18
$ 5,459
Resource Industries
657
405
474
561
2,097
81
2,178
Energy & Transportation
1,782
256
1,093
527
3,658
849
4,507
All Other Segment
13
—
3
22
38
92
130
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(39)
—
—
(4)
(43)
(1,040)
(1,083)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
4,539
1,053
2,651
2,948
11,191
—
11,191
Financial Products Segment
476
62
100
123
761
—
761
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(24)
(11)
(8)
(22)
(65)
—
(65)
Financial Products Revenues
452
51
92
101
696
—
696
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 4,991
$ 1,104
$ 2,743
$ 3,049
$ 11,887
$ —
$ 11,887
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
First Quarter 2022 vs. First Quarter 2021
Operating profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.855 billion, an increase of $41 million, or 2%, compared with $1.814 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were more than offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volume.
Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher material and freight costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was mainly driven by investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth.
Profit by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 1,057
$ 1,042
$ 15
1%
Resource Industries
361
312
49
16%
Energy & Transportation
538
675
(137)
(20%)
All Other Segment
3
3
—
—%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(244)
(368)
124
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,715
1,664
51
3%
Financial Products Segment
238
244
(6)
(2%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(17)
(19)
2
Financial Products
221
225
(4)
(2%)
Consolidating Adjustments
(81)
(75)
(6)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 1,855
$ 1,814
$ 41
2%
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the first quarter of 2022 was income of $253 million, compared with income of $325 million in the first quarter of 2021. Favorable impacts from higher gains on commodity hedges were more than offset by the unfavorable impacts from lower foreign currency exchange net gains, lower pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan income and the unfavorable impacts from unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities.
- The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2022 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of 24%, compared with 26% for the first quarter of 2021, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2021 was approximately 23%. The increase in the estimated annual global tax rate from full-year 2021 was primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2022.
In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $12 million was recorded in the first quarter of 2022, compared with a $43 million benefit in the first quarter of 2021, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
First Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 5,459
$ 325
$ 421
$ (101)
$ 11
$ 6,115
$ 656
12%
Sales by Geographic Region
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 2,720
$ 2,126
$ 594
28%
Latin America
627
392
235
60%
EAME
1,277
1,081
196
18%
Asia/Pacific
1,462
1,842
(380)
(21%)
External Sales
6,086
5,441
645
12%
Inter-segment
29
18
11
61%
Total Sales
$ 6,115
$ 5,459
$ 656
12%
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 1,057
$ 1,042
$ 15
1%
Segment Profit Margin
17.3 %
19.1 %
(1.8 pts)
Construction Industries' total sales were $6.115 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $656 million, or 12%, compared with $5.459 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand for aftermarket parts. Across all regions, dealers increased inventories more during the first quarter of 2022 than during the first quarter of 2021.
- In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts from improving non-residential construction, as well as continued strength in residential construction and the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
- Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume, led by higher end-user demand across the region and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, as well as favorable price realization.
- In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts related to a weaker euro. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact from changes in dealer inventories.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts driven by a weaker Japanese yen and Australian dollar, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by lower end-user demand, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Lower sales in China primarily driven by lower end-user demand were partially offset by increased sales across the majority of the region.
Construction Industries' profit was $1.057 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $15 million, or 1%, compared with $1.042 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were more than offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
First Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 2,178
$ 527
$ 169
$ (34)
$ (10)
$ 2,830
$ 652
30%
Sales by Geographic Region
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 1,018
$ 657
$ 361
55%
Latin America
399
405
(6)
(1%)
EAME
594
474
120
25%
Asia/Pacific
748
561
187
33%
External Sales
2,759
2,097
662
32%
Inter-segment
71
81
(10)
(12%)
Total Sales
$ 2,830
$ 2,178
$ 652
30%
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 361
$ 312
$ 49
16%
Segment Profit Margin
12.8 %
14.3 %
(1.5 pts)
Resource Industries' total sales were $2.830 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $652 million, or 30%, compared with $2.178 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. The increase in sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. End-user demand was higher in heavy construction and quarry and aggregates as well as mining. Dealers increased inventories during the first quarter of 2022, compared to remaining about flat during the first quarter of 2021.
Resource Industries' profit was $361 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $49 million, or 16%, compared with $312 million in the first quarter of 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher freight and material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by investments aligned with growth initiatives.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
First Quarter
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 4,507
$ 333
$ 115
$ (74)
$ 157
$ 5,038
$ 531
12%
Sales by Application
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$ 948
$ 915
$ 33
4%
Power Generation
1,012
963
49
5%
Industrial
1,020
813
207
25%
Transportation
1,052
967
85
9%
External Sales
4,032
3,658
374
10%
Inter-segment
1,006
849
157
18%
Total Sales
$ 5,038
$ 4,507
$ 531
12%
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 538
$ 675
$ (137)
(20%)
Segment Profit Margin
10.7 %
15.0 %
(4.3 pts)
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.038 billion in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $531 million, or 12%, compared with $4.507 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales.
- Oil and Gas – Sales increased for reciprocating engines, primarily aftermarket parts, partially offset by lower sales for turbines and turbine-related services.
- Power Generation – Sales rose due to higher sales volume in small reciprocating engine applications, partially offset by lower sales in turbines and turbine-related services.
- Industrial – Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.
- Transportation – Sales increased in reciprocating engines, primarily aftermarket parts and marine applications.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $538 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $137 million, or 20%, compared with $675 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses, partially offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher freight and material costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by investments aligned with growth initiatives.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
First Quarter
First Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 503
$ 476
$ 27
6%
Latin America
73
62
11
18%
EAME
96
100
(4)
(4%)
Asia/Pacific
111
123
(12)
(10%)
Total Revenues
$ 783
$ 761
$ 22
3%
Segment Profit
First Quarter
First Quarter
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 238
$ 244
$ (6)
(2%)
Financial Products' segment revenues were $783 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $22 million, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mostly in North America, driven by a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment and higher average earning assets, partially offset by lower average financing rates.
Financial Products' segment profit was $238 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6 million, or 2%, compared with $244 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial and an increase in SG&A expenses, partially offset by a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment. The impact of lower average financing rates was mostly offset by lower interest expense.
At the end of the first quarter of 2022, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.05%, compared with 2.90% at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in past dues was mostly driven by the North America, Caterpillar Power Finance and EAME portfolios. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $8 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $24 million for the first quarter of 2021. As of March 31, 2022, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $357 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables, compared with $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables at December 31, 2021. The increase in allowance for credit losses included a higher reserve for the Russia and Ukraine portfolios.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $261 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $126 million from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans.
Notes
About Caterpillar
With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit
Taxes
Provision
Effective
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,855
13.7%
$ 1,999
$ 469
23.4%
$ 1,537
$ 2.86
Restructuring costs
13
0.1%
13
2
13.0%
11
$ 0.02
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 - Adjusted
$ 1,868
13.7%
$ 2,012
$ 471
23.4%
$ 1,548
$ 2.88
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,814
15.3%
$ 1,997
$ 475
23.8%
$ 1,530
$ 2.77
Restructuring costs
64
0.5%
64
10
15.0%
54
$ 0.10
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 - Adjusted
$ 1,878
15.8%
$ 2,061
$ 485
23.5%
$ 1,584
$ 2.87
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 14 to 22 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 12,886
$ 11,191
Revenues of Financial Products
703
696
Total sales and revenues
13,589
11,887
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,559
8,012
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,346
1,239
Research and development expenses
457
374
Interest expense of Financial Products
106
125
Other operating (income) expenses
266
323
Total operating costs
11,734
10,073
Operating profit
1,855
1,814
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
109
142
Other income (expense)
253
325
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,999
1,997
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
469
475
Profit of consolidated companies
1,530
1,522
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
7
9
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,537
1,531
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
1
Profit 1
$ 1,537
$ 1,530
Profit per common share
$ 2.88
$ 2.80
Profit per common share — diluted 2
$ 2.86
$ 2.77
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
– Basic
534.5
546.4
– Diluted 2
538.3
551.4
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,526
$ 9,254
Receivables – trade and other
9,135
8,477
Receivables – finance
9,003
8,898
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,868
2,788
Inventories
15,038
14,038
Total current assets
42,570
43,455
Property, plant and equipment – net
11,932
12,090
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,204
1,204
Long-term receivables – finance
12,665
12,707
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,973
1,840
Intangible assets
967
1,042
Goodwill
6,293
6,324
Other assets
4,672
4,131
Total assets
$ 82,276
$ 82,793
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ —
$ 9
-- Financial Products
4,501
5,395
Accounts payable
8,361
8,154
Accrued expenses
3,846
3,757
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,275
2,242
Customer advances
1,388
1,087
Dividends payable
—
595
Other current liabilities
2,355
2,256
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
127
45
-- Financial Products
7,679
6,307
Total current liabilities
29,532
29,847
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,636
9,746
-- Financial Products
15,641
16,287
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,363
5,592
Other liabilities
5,007
4,805
Total liabilities
65,179
66,277
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,281
6,398
Treasury stock
(28,326)
(27,643)
Profit employed in the business
40,820
39,282
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,710)
(1,553)
Noncontrolling interests
32
32
Total shareholders' equity
17,097
16,516
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 82,276
$ 82,793
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 1,537
$ 1,531
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
557
586
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(99)
109
Other
(52)
(104)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(372)
(543)
Inventories
(1,032)
(657)
Accounts payable
452
733
Accrued expenses
(74)
84
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(965)
191
Customer advances
311
58
Other assets – net
99
56
Other liabilities – net
(49)
(116)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
313
1,928
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(346)
(252)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(333)
(252)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
269
309
Additions to finance receivables
(2,988)
(2,629)
Collections of finance receivables
2,966
2,770
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
9
5
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(8)
(386)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
—
28
Proceeds from sale of securities
571
126
Investments in securities
(1,438)
(148)
Other – net
(15)
(48)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,313)
(477)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(595)
(562)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(28)
65
Common shares repurchased
(820)
—
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
2,131
2,273
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(1,387)
(2,887)
Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)
(1,016)
1,659
Other – net
—
(2)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,715)
546
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(16)
(12)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,731)
1,985
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
9,366
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,532
$ 11,351
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 12,886
$ 12,886
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
703
—
813
(110)
1
Total sales and revenues
13,589
12,886
813
(110)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,559
9,560
—
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,346
1,182
172
(8)
2
Research and development expenses
457
457
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
106
—
106
—
Other operating (income) expenses
266
(28)
314
(20)
2
Total operating costs
11,734
11,171
592
(29)
Operating profit
1,855
1,715
221
(81)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
109
109
—
—
Other income (expense)
253
157
15
81
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,999
1,763
236
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
469
412
57
—
Profit of consolidated companies
1,530
1,351
179
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
7
8
—
(1)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,537
1,359
179
(1)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
1
(1)
5
Profit 6
$ 1,537
$ 1,359
$ 178
$ —
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 11,191
$ 11,191
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
696
—
788
(92)
1
Total sales and revenues
11,887
11,191
788
(92)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
8,012
8,013
—
(1)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,239
1,114
124
1
2
Research and development expenses
374
374
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
125
—
125
—
Other operating (income) expenses
323
26
314
(17)
2
Total operating costs
10,073
9,527
563
(17)
Operating profit
1,814
1,664
225
(75)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
142
142
—
—
Other income (expense)
325
231
19
75
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,997
1,753
244
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
475
412
63
—
Profit of consolidated companies
1,522
1,341
181
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
9
12
—
(3)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,531
1,353
181
(3)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
3
(3)
5
Profit 6
$ 1,530
$ 1,352
$ 178
$ —
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,526
$ 5,662
$ 864
$ —
Receivables – trade and other
9,135
3,734
435
4,966
1,2
Receivables – finance
9,003
—
14,117
(5,114)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,868
2,626
345
(103)
3
Inventories
15,038
15,038
—
—
Total current assets
42,570
27,060
15,761
(251)
Property, plant and equipment – net
11,932
8,010
3,922
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,204
434
216
554
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
12,665
—
13,247
(582)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,973
2,506
111
(644)
4
Intangible assets
967
967
—
—
Goodwill
6,293
6,293
—
—
Other assets
4,672
3,919
1,960
(1,207)
5
Total assets
$ 82,276
$ 49,189
$ 35,217
$ (2,130)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 4,501
$ —
$ 4,501
$ —
Accounts payable
8,361
8,238
271
(148)
6
Accrued expenses
3,846
3,403
443
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,275
1,247
28
—
Customer advances
1,388
1,387
1
—
Other current liabilities
2,355
1,780
701
(126)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
7,806
127
7,679
—
Total current liabilities
29,532
16,182
13,624
(274)
Long-term debt due after one year
25,277
9,664
15,641
(28)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,363
5,363
—
—
Other liabilities
5,007
4,169
1,542
(704)
4
Total liabilities
65,179
35,378
30,807
(1,006)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,281
6,281
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(28,326)
(28,326)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
40,820
36,750
4,059
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,710)
(928)
(782)
—
Noncontrolling interests
32
34
214
(216)
9
Total shareholders' equity
17,097
13,811
4,410
(1,124)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 82,276
$ 49,189
$ 35,217
$ (2,130)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,254
$ 8,428
$ 826
$ —
Receivables – trade and other
8,477
3,279
435
4,763
1,2
Receivables – finance
8,898
—
13,828
(4,930)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,788
2,567
358
(137)
3
Inventories
14,038
14,038
—
—
Total current assets
43,455
28,312
15,447
(304)
Property, plant and equipment – net
12,090
8,172
3,918
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,204
375
204
625
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
12,707
—
13,358
(651)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,840
2,396
105
(661)
4
Intangible assets
1,042
1,042
—
—
Goodwill
6,324
6,324
—
—
Other assets
4,131
3,388
1,952
(1,209)
5
Total assets
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,404
$ 9
$ 5,395
$ —
Accounts payable
8,154
8,079
242
(167)
6
Accrued expenses
3,757
3,385
372
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,242
2,186
56
—
Customer advances
1,087
1,086
1
—
Dividends payable
595
595
—
—
Other current liabilities
2,256
1,773
642
(159)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
6,352
45
6,307
—
Total current liabilities
29,847
17,158
13,015
(326)
Long-term debt due after one year
26,033
9,772
16,287
(26)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,592
5,592
—
—
Other liabilities
4,805
4,106
1,425
(726)
4
Total liabilities
66,277
36,628
30,727
(1,078)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,398
6,398
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(27,643)
(27,643)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
39,282
35,390
3,881
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,553)
(799)
(754)
—
Noncontrolling interests
32
35
211
(214)
9
Total shareholders' equity
16,516
13,381
4,257
(1,122)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 1,537
$ 1,359
$ 179
$ (1)
1
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
557
358
199
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(99)
(83)
(16)
—
Other
(52)
(46)
(89)
83
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(372)
(257)
(7)
(108)
2,3
Inventories
(1,032)
(1,030)
—
(2)
2
Accounts payable
452
393
40
19
2
Accrued expenses
(74)
(1)
(73)
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(965)
(940)
(25)
—
Customer advances
311
311
—
—
Other assets – net
99
137
(17)
(21)
2
Other liabilities – net
(49)
(279)
202
28
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
313
(78)
393
(2)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(346)
(344)
(3)
1
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(333)
(4)
(335)
6
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
269
33
241
(5)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(2,988)
—
(3,139)
151
3
Collections of finance receivables
2,966
—
3,159
(193)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
(42)
42
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
9
—
9
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
—
1
(1)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(8)
(8)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
571
478
93
—
Investments in securities
(1,438)
(1,266)
(172)
—
Other – net
(15)
18
(33)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,313)
(1,093)
(221)
1
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(595)
(595)
—
—
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
(28)
(28)
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(820)
(820)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(1)
—
1
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
2,131
—
2,131
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(1,387)
(6)
(1,381)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
(1,016)
(124)
(892)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(1,715)
(1,574)
(142)
1
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(16)
(21)
5
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,731)
(2,766)
35
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
8,433
830
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,532
$ 5,667
$ 865
$ —
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 1,531
$ 1,353
$ 181
$ (3)
1
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
586
383
203
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
109
127
(18)
—
Other
(104)
(52)
(83)
31
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(543)
(104)
(32)
(407)
2,3
Inventories
(657)
(657)
—
—
Accounts payable
733
706
13
14
2
Accrued expenses
84
58
26
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
191
179
12
—
Customer advances
58
58
—
—
Other assets – net
56
(4)
(12)
72
2
Other liabilities – net
(116)
(131)
79
(64)
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
1,928
1,916
369
(357)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(252)
(251)
(4)
3
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(252)
(4)
(249)
1
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
309
27
286
(4)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(2,629)
—
(2,867)
238
3
Collections of finance receivables
2,770
—
3,062
(292)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
(411)
411
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
5
—
5
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
1,000
—
(1,000)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(386)
(386)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
28
28
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
126
11
115
—
Investments in securities
(148)
—
(148)
—
Other – net
(48)
2
(50)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(477)
427
(261)
(643)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(562)
(562)
—
—
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
65
65
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
—
(1,000)
1,000
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
2,273
494
1,779
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(2,887)
(644)
(2,243)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
1,659
(10)
1,669
—
Other – net
(2)
(2)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
546
(659)
205
1,000
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(12)
(14)
2
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,985
1,670
315
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,822
544
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 11,351
$ 10,492
$ 859
$ —
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
