MSC CRUISES OFFERS AN INCREDIBLE CHOICE OF SHIPS AND DESTINATIONS FOR SUMMER 2023 - AVAILABLE TO BOOK NOW

MSC Cruises ships visiting more than 140 of the world's most sought-after destinations across 40 different countries

Huge range of itineraries on offer from mini cruises to extended voyages available to book now, with something for every kind of vacationer

New MSC Seascape to sail the Caribbean from PortMiami, along with MSC Magnifica

MSC Meraviglia to sail variety of itineraries from New York City

MSC Seaside to offer Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral

GENEVA, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC Cruises revealed the details of its Summer 2023 program today, with an incredible choice of modern, glamourous ships sailing to more than 140 destinations around the world. The selection includes a ship and itinerary for anyone looking to get away next summer, whether they want a quick mini-cruise or a vacation at sea lasting as long as 21 nights. Cruises are available to book now on MSC Cruises' website or through Travel Agents.

"We want our guests to relax and enjoy an unforgettable vacation at sea." - Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA

Once guests have selected their dream itinerary, they can look forward to stepping aboard one of MSC Cruises' beautifully designed ships where around-the-clock entertainment and activities, grand scale original theatre productions, live music, authentic international dining, award-winning family offerings, luxurious spa and wellness facilities, boutique shopping and much more are waiting to be explored and enjoyed.

MSC Seascape—the cruise line's upcoming U.S. flagship—will offer alternating seven-night Caribbean sailings from Miami, Florida (USA) with itineraries including a call to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises' stunning private island in The Bahamas, as well as calls to spectacular destinations in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cayman Islands and Jamaica.

MSC Meraviglia will inaugurate year-round service on a variety of itineraries from New York City, covering the Caribbean, Bermuda, New England and Canada. MSC Seaside will bring take Caribbean cruising to the next level with cruises from Port Canaveral. Plus, MSC Magnifica will offer shorter Caribbean itineraries from PortMiami.

Rubén Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: "We remain committed to growing in North America and the Caribbean, which is why we'll have more options here next summer than ever before—more ships, more homeports and more amazing destinations. We want our guests to relax and enjoy an unforgettable vacation at sea, whether that means experiencing the unrivalled natural beauty of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on our Caribbean itineraries or exploring the North Atlantic with a breath-taking cruise through New England and Canada."

North America and Caribbean highlights:

MSC Meraviglia – Sailing year-round from New York for the first time, starting April 2023 , with a wide variety of itineraries ranging from six to 11 nights:

MSC Seascape – Offering two different seven-night itineraries from PortMiami:

MSC Seaside – Homeporting in the Orlando, Florida area with options from Port Canaveral:

MSC Magnifica – Sailing new short cruises from PortMiami of three or four nights in length on Fridays and Mondays to Key West, Florida ; and Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve (The Bahamas ).

MSC World Europa, the line's first LNG powered ship, will spend her first summer season in the Mediterranean offering guests a spectacular experience both on board and ashore. The 7-night itineraries feature the region's most popular destinations - Genoa, Naples and Messina in Italy, Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain, and Marseille in France. With embarkation possible in multiple ports, sailing aboard this ground-breaking ship will be convenient and easy.

Western Mediterranean highlights include:

MSC Seashore from Genoa ( Italy ) on Saturdays will call to destinations including Civitavecchia ( Rome ), Palermo ( Italy ), Ibiza and Valencia (Spain) and Marseille (France).

MSC Seaview from Barcelona (Spain) on Saturdays will call to destinations including Cannes (France); Genoa , La Spezia and Civitavecchia ( Italy ); plus Palma de Mallorca (Spain). The perfect itinerary for sunseekers.

MSC Opera from Genoa ( Italy ) on Sundays will call to destinations including Marseille (France), Barcelona (Spain), La Goulette ( Tunisia ), Palermo ( Sicily ) and Naples ( Italy ).

MSC Orchestra starting in June will begin ten-night cruises from Genoa ( Italy ) to destinations including Marseille (France); Malaga, Cadiz for Seville (Spain); Lisbon ( Portugal ); Alicante/Costa Blanca and Menorca (Spain), and Olbia ( Italy ).

MSC World Europa will offer the most popular destinations in the Western Mediterranean, sailing from Genoa ( Italy ) on Sundays and calling to destinations including Naples and Messina ( Italy ), Valletta ( Malta ), Barcelona (Spain), and Marseille (France).

Eastern Mediterranean highlights include:

MSC Divina from Civitavecchia for Rome ( Italy ) on Fridays will call to destinations including Siracusa, Taranto and awe-aspiring beaches in Puglia ( Italy ) and Santorini and Mykonos ( Greece ).

MSC Lirica from Venice on Mondays and Bari ( Italy ) on Sundays will call to the Greek Islands of Cefalonia/Argostoli, Santorini and Crete .

MSC Sinfonia from Venice on Sundays will call to destinations including Brindisi ( Italy ), Greek island of Mykonos and Greek mainland destination of Piraeus for Athens , as well as Split or Zadar ( Croatia ).

MSC Armonia from Venice on Saturdays will call to destinations including Kotor ( Montenegro ), the famous Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini ( Greece ), and Bari ( Italy ).

MSC Musica from Piraeus/ Athens ( Greece ) on Sundays will call to destinations including Santorini ( Greece ), Kusadasi ( Turkey ), Haifa ( Israel ), the islands of Limassol ( Cyprus ), plus Mykonos ( Greece ).

MSC Splendida from Trieste/ Venice ( Italy ) on Saturdays will call to destinations including Ancona ( Italy ), the picturesque city of Dubrovnik ( Croatia ), Bari ( Italy ), Corfu ( Greece ), and Kotor ( Montenegro ).

Northern Europe highlights include:

MSC Euribia will perform spectacular seven-night itineraries sailing to the Norwegian Fjords with weekly departures from Kiel (Germany) with calls including Copenhagen ( Denmark ); Hellesylt ( Norway ) for the Geirangerfjord; as well as Alesund and Flaam, also in Norway , among others.

MSC Fantasia from Kiel (Germany) will offer two alternative itineraries between seven and 11 nights in length to either the Norwegian Fjords or Baltic capitals.

MSC Grandiosa from Southampton (UK) will offer itineraries between seven and 15 nights to the Norwegian Fjords, Sweden and Denmark , the Atlantic coast of Europe , plus longer cruises to the Canary Islands (Spain) and the Mediterranean, along with some short three and four-night breaks.

MSC Poesia from Warnemunde/ Berlin (Germany) and Copenhagen ( Denmark ) will offer itineraries between seven and 21 nights in length to Baltic capitals and four Norwegian Fjords. Longer cruises include an epic 21-night cruise with calls to several destinations in Iceland and Greenland .

MSC Preziosa from Hamburg (Germany) will offer itineraries between nine and 15 nights in length to North Cape and Spitsbergen in Norway or Iceland cruises with calls to Reykjavik (overnight), Isafjordur and Akureyri, and the Orkney and Shetland Islands in United Kingdom . The ship will also offer Ireland cruises with calls in Dublin and Belfast , plus Glasgow and Liverpool (UK). Starting from September 2023 , MSC Preziosa will offer seven-night cruises visiting five of Europe's most popular cities – the Northern Pearls. The ship will call Hamburg (Germany) on Sundays, Zeebrugge for Bruges and Brussels ( Belgium ), Rotterdam / Amsterdam ( Netherlands ), Le Havre for Paris (France) , and Southampton for London (UK) on Fridays. With extended stays in port of up to 12 hours, guests can really make the most of their time ashore.

Long cruises and mini cruises highlights include:

MSC Divina – From Genoa ( Italy ) and Barcelona (Spain) will offer 11-night cruises to Canary Islands, Morocco and Madeira in October and November.

MSC Poesia – From September 25 to November 19, 2023 , will offer 11-nights from Genoa ( Italy ) to Greece and Turkey . Key highlights include Kusadasi/Ephesus, a full day visit in Istanbul ( Turkey ), Piraeus/ Athens ( Greece ), and Palermo /Monreale and Civitavecchia/ Rome ( Italy ).

MSC Sinfonia – October 2023 availability of 11-night cruises from Genoa ( Italy ) to Civitavecchia/ Rome ; Messina /Taormina/Etna Volcano ( Italy ); Limassol ( Cyprus ); Rhodes/Lindos and Heraklion/ Crete ( Greece ); and Haifa ( Israel ).

Those looking for shorter cruises or weekend breaks of three to five nights in length can choose from a series of cruises with multiple ports of embarkation with MSC Orchestra in May and June, and MSC Euribia and MSC Seaview in Autumn.

To find out more about MSC Cruises' summer 2023 cruises and to book, please click here or contact your travel agent.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruises Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 19 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about MSC Cruises' itineraries and experience on board its ships, click here.

The Company's number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol, click here.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment, click here.

Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments, click here.

