InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Secure Rugs Over Carpet (MDA-116)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep a rug in its intended position over carpeting," said an inventor, from Rochester, Minn., "so I invented the RUG-TO-CARPET FASTENER. My design could help to prevent tripping hazards."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure rugs in place over carpeted floor surfaces. In doing so, it prevents the rug from traveling, folding or curling. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MDA-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

