BRI Group Moves Towards Financial Inclusion by Supporting Women Empowerment in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Kartini Day (Women Day), Bank BRI (IDX: BBRI) gave appreciation to 7,000 female workers during Wonderful and Magnificent (WOMAN) on April 21, 2022, at Sentul Convention Center.

Sunarso, BRI President Director at Wonderful and Magnificent (WOMAN) event on April 21, 2022 (PRNewswire)

The event was attended by Erick Thohir, Indonesia's Minister of State Owned Enterprise (BUMN); Rofikoh Rokhim, Deputy President Commissioner of BRI; Sunarso, President Director of BRI; Catur Budi Harto; Vice President Director of BRI; Board of Directors of BRI's; Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM); Pegadaian; and 7,000 female workers consisting of 5,000 Mekaar PNM Account Officers; 1,000 Mekaar PNM customers, 500 BRI Micro Banking Advisors (Mantri), and 500 Pegadaian Appraisers; as well as Cinta Laura Kiehl, Brand Ambassador of BRI, and Via Vallen, Brand Ambassador of PNM.

Women empowerment and gender equality are crucial in realizing financial inclusion in the country. "Women have an essential role in the transformation of the BUMN ecosystem in Indonesia. Which is why women leaders in BUMN have exceeded 15%," said Erick.

In the same occasion, Sunarso also said that BRI is always open to supporting women in reaching their full potential. "In 2021, 38,942 or 34.8% of 113,262 BRI employees were female workers, and 822 employees or around 23.11% of the position formations occupy the Managerial and the Board of Directors levels of BRI," he explained.

BRI continues to empower women entrepreneurs of Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) so they can be sustainable, through the Ultra Micro Holdings (UMi), consisting of BRI, Pegadaian, and PNM as they have an important role in realizing financial inclusion in Indonesia.

In 2022, The KPIs set for UMi Holdings include serving 5 million new customers in the Ultra-Micro segment, implement 100% cashless opening at PNM and Pegadaian, form 1,000 Co-location Senyum (Ultra-Micro Service Centers), and 500 thousand referrals from Senyum Mobile and acquiring 60,000 members to become BRILink Agents.

BRI's strategies include accelerating Senyum Co-Location, improving business processes at PNM and Pegadaian, increasing the use of Senyum Mobile application and the capabilities of 75,000 BRI Mantri, PNM Account Officer, and Pegadaian Appraisers.

"For an effective execution, there is a need for effective collective behavior, in-line with BUMN's core value AKHLAK. To further encourage this, cultural activation programs themed BRIGADE MADANI were implemented," said Sunarso.

