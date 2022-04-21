SparkCognition Hosts World Leaders to Show the Future of AI in Business at Time Machine Interactive Event

Leading AI company hosts 400+ global energy, manufacturing, and government leaders at HyperWerx, its 50-acre proving ground, which brings the physical world together with AI.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition , a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions perfected for business, will host Time Machine Interactive: AI in the Physical World (TMI22) at their 50-acre AI proving ground, HyperWerx today. TMI22 brings over 400 executives across critical industries such as oil and gas, renewables, manufacturing, national security, and defense to the greater Austin area. Guests will experience AI-enabled interconnected and intelligent physical systems, which include examples of IoT, autonomous flight, augmented reality, and cybersecurity. TMI22 is presented by SparkCognition, Gold Sponsor DLA Piper, Bronze Sponsor Raytheon Technologies, SkyGrid, and SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS).

(PRNewsfoto/SparkCognition) (PRNewswire)

"In the face of climate change and net-zero initiatives, aging and failing assets, emerging cyberthreats to IT and OT infrastructure, an aging workforce and consequential skill gaps, and data overload, AI has become a necessity for every industry," said Stephen Gold, Chief Marketing Officer of SparkCognition. "At TMI22, we are pleased to welcome leading minds from across these sectors to explore tangible, actionable ways in which organizations can tackle their most critical problems and achieve meaningful bottom-line performance."

TMI22 features speakers from major industries, including:

General Robert B. Neller , 37th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps (Retired)

Igor Bergman , VP of Cloud & Software, Lenovo

Amogh Bhonde , VP, Siemens Energy

Matthew Benigni , Chief Data Officer, Army Futures Command

Theresa L. Broussard , Manager, Enterprise OE Risk Management, Chevron Corporation

Michael D. Brasseur , Commodore - Task Force 59, Commander, Unmanned & A.I. Integration

Jae Choi , Head of North America Region, Trina Storage

Kimberly Crider , Major General (Retired) & Managing Director, AI Innovation , Deloitte

Annette Anderson , Principal Portfolio Manager, BP Wind

John Marinos , CEO and Managing Director, Trovon Group

Francesco Menapace , General Manager, Exploration Technology, Shell

Scott Parent , CTO Digital Solutions, Baker Hughes

David Spirk , Former Chief Data Officer, DoD

Michael Stewart , Director, U.S. Navy Unmanned Task Force

Chris Tomlinson , Columnist, Houston Chronicle

Josh Wilson , SVP, LMI Consulting

And more

The technology demonstrations at TMI22 include:

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for site inspection, safety, and security

Autonomous flight capabilities for search and rescue missions

Visual AI and alerting for health, safety, and environment (HSE) initiatives

Anomaly detection and performance optimization for energy and manufacturing

Augmented reality, natural language processing (NLP), and data optimization for fleet maintenance and mission readiness

Real-time monitoring and decision optimization for maritime fleet management

Predictive and prescriptive maintenance to improve renewable asset management and increase energy production

To learn more about SparkCognition, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, optimize processes, and prevent cyberattacks. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI, machine learning, and natural language technologies lead the industry in innovation and accelerate digital transformation. Our solutions allow organizations to solve critical challenges—prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, optimize prices, and ensure worker safety while avoiding zero-day cyberattacks on essential IT and OT infrastructure. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

