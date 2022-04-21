PMB & Dignity Health Break Ground on a 45,000 SF Medical Building in Gilbert, AZ

As its 3rd project together, the new facility will bring much-needed health care services alongside a graduate medical education program to the East Valley.

GILBERT, Ariz., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A celebratory groundbreaking ceremony took place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 to mark the commencement of construction on Mercy Gilbert Medical Center Medical Office Building III. The new, two-story 45,0000 SF facility will be located at 3477 South Mercy Road Gilbert, AZ. The project is the third medical office building located near the Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center campus between Dignity Health and PMB, a healthcare real estate developer. The facility will include Dignity Health East Valley's graduate medical education program and supporting medical imaging services via Arizona Diagnostic Radiology.

"As the East Valley landscape and the families who call it home continue to grow, we are finding new ways to meet the health care needs of our neighbors," said Mark Slyter, President and CEO of Dignity Health East Valley. "This new medical office building will allow us to further our mission of providing compassionate, expert and patient-centered care by training up-and-coming physicians and expanding outpatient imaging access."

The Mercy Gilbert Medical Center Medical Office Building III is designed to incorporate Dignity Health's clinical design standards as well as the organization's "Hello Humankindness" design guidelines. The building is designed in a cost-effective manner to ensure rents are in line with the market and the aesthetics complement Dignity Health's other medical facilities. PMB was able to successfully navigate rapidly increasing construction costs as well as increasing interest rates to maintain project feasibility and start construction in a timely fashion.

"We're privileged to have worked with Dignity Health for a third project and we look forward to delivering the Mercy Gilbert Medical Center Medical Office Building III in early 2023. PMB is especially grateful to be trusted with making this important part of Dignity Health East Valley's strategy a reality," said Jake Dinnen, Senior Vice President of Development of PMB.

The architect for the project is Phoenix, AZ.-based Orcutt-Winslow, and the general contractor is Venn Construction, which is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. The project is estimated to be completed in March 2023.

About PMB

PMB is a purpose-driven healthcare real estate developer with a mission to improve healthcare delivery, effect change and positively impact communities. Our company is 100 percent focused on healthcare real estate across the continuum of care including behavioral health, life sciences, ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living facilities and parking structures. PMB has developed over 100 facilities to date representing approximately 5.5 million square feet. The firm owns and manages 66 medical facilities comprising over 4.2 million square feet. For more information, please visit our website at www.pmbllc.com or our blog at https://pmbllc.com/pmb-dignity-health-break-ground-on-a-45000-sf-medical-building-in-gilbert-az/

