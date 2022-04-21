NEWARK, Del., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Video - a market leader in the video customer experience and interactive video segment, has launched Video SDK (Software-Development-Kit) that allows companies to use fully white-labeled video functionality inside apps and websites. It allows businesses to easily embed the Video API inside other applications to boost engagement and humanize communication using asynchronous videos.

Hippo Video Launches Video SDK to Help Businesses Counter Zoom Fatigue with Asynchronous Videos

The value of the global video conferencing market is expected to grow to $9 billion by 2026. In stark contrast to this, studies reveal people spend a minimum of 31 hours on unproductive meetings monthly. Businesses realize that asynchronous videos can now replace live meetings that help professionals fight zoom fatigue.

In its mission to democratize videos for businesses and robustly scale the use of interactive videos across all industries, Hippo Video has introduced Video SDK that will bridge the missing personalization gap in asynchronous communication. Hippo Video is one of the few players that has launched SDK to enable video capability for other applications with an advanced features set.

Hippo Video SDK allows our partners to simply plug-and-play Video APIs that let users capture screen, record, and quickly edit videos and embed video players inside their website or app. It lets users experience the video application interface without building the infrastructure themselves, thus reducing considerable cost. More importantly, the entire setup takes less than a day, and developers will only need ten lines of code to get started with videos.

Video SDK is a package that allows developers to use a video recorder that does more than just 'record' by including features such as

Instant Video Playback + Edit-on-the-go Teleprompter and Scripts Virtual background Webcam Shapes Markup Tools Extension-less recording

These features can help organizations increase user engagement and video enablement.

Karthi Mariappan, CEO and Co-Founder of Hippo Video says, "We recognized the need for a secure platform (ISO 27001:2013 and SOC 2 Certified) that will permit users to customize their video experience fully. The two important areas Video SDK will focus on is the autonomy in video creation and a fully white-labeled video solution for partners. These features will help double viewer engagement and user enablement through one SDK suite".

Hippo Video is a Leader in G2's Software Category Report in four categories: Video Email, Sales Engagement Video Hosting, and Video CMS. Hippo Video was also ranked above its competitors Vidyard and Loom by G2. It has integrations with major players such as Salesforce, Slack, Trello, Zapier, Hubspot, Outreach, LinkedIn, Outlook, Gmail, and seventy other sales and marketing tools.

About Hippo Video

Hippo Video is a cloud-based video CX platform by Lyceum Technologies Inc, Newark, Delaware. Since its launch, Hippo Video has acquired over 1 Million users before launching the latest video CX platform. It has more than 1,000 business customers globally, including Genesys, HP, Freshworks, Chargebee, Tailwinds Transportation, Essilor, Clarify Med, etc.

Visit: https://www.hippovideo.io/products/video-sdk.html for more information.

