FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

OAKLAND, Md., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced earnings results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP, core earnings were $5.7 million ($0.86 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.0 million, excluding litigation settlement charges ($0.86 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2021 and $7.3 million, excluding the insurance reimbursement and the contribution to the First United Community Dreams Foundation, ($1.10 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2021.

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased by $30.5 million , or 1.8%, when compared to December 31, 2021 . Significant changes during the first quarter included: Core commercial growth of $42.2 million , offset by forgiveness of $6.4 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans Mortgage balances decreased $5.0 million Consumer loans decreased $3.0 million

Deposits increased $38.2 million

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") to loans outstanding was 1.29% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021

Transferred approximately $139.0 million , fair value, of available for sale securities to held to maturity

Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, President and CEO, "2022 began with solid loan and deposit growth, stable asset quality and strong production in our wealth division despite the volatile markets. Our bank is poised for upside earnings in a rising interest rate environment, but we continue to monitor the economic environment and the impact that inflation may have on our customers. Expense savings and efficiencies continue to be top of mind for our entire team as we look forward to another strong year."

Income Statement Overview

Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted net income per share for the first quarter of 2022 were both $0.86, compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.49 for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the reduction of $3.3 million in litigation settlement expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, we experienced an increase in net interest income, a credit to provision expense, stable non-interest income and reduced professional fees, marketing expenses and telephone related expenses offset by increases to salaries and employee benefits and other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.1 million (8.9%) for the first quarter 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by stable interest income and a 56% decrease in interest expense of $1.0 million. Interest income on loans decreased $0.3 million due to a decrease in average loan balances of $33.9 million and a reduction of unearned fees, primarily related to PPP loan forgiveness during 2021. Investment income increased $0.4 million due to an increase in average balances related to the deployment of excess cash balances to purchase investment securities late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and early in the first quarter of 2022. The reduction of interest expense resulted from the lowering of deposit rates throughout 2021, the declining balances in the higher cost CD portfolio and the prepayment of the FHLB advances in 2021. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.40%, compared to 3.11% for the first quarter of 2021.

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, decreased by $1.0 million (7.1%). This decrease was driven by a $0.7 million (4.6%) decrease in interest income, offset by a slight decrease in interest expense of $0.1 million. The decrease in interest income was a result of a 30 basis point decline in average yield on the loan portfolio despite a slight increase in average balances in the first quarter of 2022, offset by an increase in interest income on the investment portfolio related to the purchases as discussed above. The decline in average yield was primarily due to contractual repricing of loans at lower rates. The net interest margin, on an FTE basis, decreased to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including gains, for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $0.5 million when compared with the same period of 2021. An increase of $0.1 million in service charge and debit card income was offset by a decline of $0.1 million in trust and brokerage income due to the decline in the market value of assets under management during the first quarter of 2022, which was driven by the volatile stock market and the increase in interest rates during the quarter. Net gains decreased $0.5 million when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was due to the slowing of refinance activity in the mortgage portfolio, which resulted in fewer gains on sales in 2022.

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP, core other operating income, exclusive of the $1.4 million in insurance reimbursement recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, decreased $0.6 million. This decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million decline in miscellaneous other income and a $0.2 million decrease in service charge and debit card income in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-GAAP, core operating expenses, exclusive of the $3.3 million in litigation settlement expense recorded in the first quarter of 2021, increased by $1.4 million when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.9 million related in part to a reduction in deferred loan origination costs in 2021 (primarily related to PPP activities) and increased incentive pay, offset by a decline in life and health insurance related to reduced claims. OREO expenses increased by $0.5 million due to an expense credit in the first quarter of 2021 related to gains on sales of properties. Equipment and data processing fees also increased $0.3 million quarter over quarter. These increases were offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in professional services and $0.1 million in telephone related expenses.

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding the $1.0 million contribution to the First United Community Dreams Foundation in the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP, core expenses increased by $0.4 million. OREO expenses of $0.1 million increased by $0.6 million due to a $0.5 million expense credit in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to gains on sales of properties. This increase was offset by decreases of $0.2 million in professional fees and investor relations costs.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were 24.7% and 24.3%, respectively. The slight increase in the tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to the reduction in tax exempt income as well as the reduction in tax credits related to the expiration of a low-income housing tax credit in June 2021. A new 2021 investment in a low-income housing tax credit is expected to provide tax benefits later in 2022 and future years.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased to $1.8 billion, representing a $30.5 million increase since December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $39.6 million, the investment portfolio increased by $42.2 million and gross loans increased by $27.7 million. Management made a strategic decision to deploy excess cash balances early in the first quarter of 2022 by purchasing approximately $50.0 million in short-term treasury bonds. OREO balances remained stable during the first quarter although there continues to be interest in parcels of real estate that previously secured a large commercial participation loan. We anticipate further reductions to OREO balances during 2022 as we consummate additional sale contracts.

Total liabilities increased by $35.3 million when compared to liabilities at December 31, 2021. The increase in the first quarter of 2022 was attributable to core relationship deposit growth of $38.2 million. Balances in short-term borrowings related to our Treasury Management product increased slightly by $1.2 million. These increases were offset by the decline in other liabilities of $4.0 million primarily related to the decline in the market values of the pension plan assets. Total shareholders' equity decreased by $4.8 million during the quarter, as net income of $5.7 million was offset by the payment of $1.0 million in dividends and the decline of $9.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to declining market values of our investment portfolio and pension plan assets.

Outstanding loans of $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022 reflected an increase of $27.7 million during the first quarter of 2022. Core commercial loan growth was offset slightly by PPP loan forgiveness. Commercial real estate loans increased by $16.8 million, acquisition and development loans increased by $5.0 million and commercial and industrial loans increased by $14.0 million, as growth in core portfolio loans of $20.4 million was offset by $6.4 million of PPP loan forgiveness. Residential mortgage loans decreased $5.0 million resulting from amortization of the portfolio as well as paydowns and payoffs. The refinancing activity continued to slow in the first quarter and much of the production of residential mortgage loans was booked to the in-house portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3.0 million.

Commercial loan production for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $68.1 million. At March 31, 2022, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $25.6 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $45.1 million through March 31, 2022, exclusive of PPP loans.

Consumer mortgage loan production for the first quarter of 2022 was approximately $20.5 million with the vast majority of this production being comprised of in-house mortgages. The production and pipeline mix of in-house, portfolio loans and investor loans as of March 31, 2022 consisted of $13.4 million in portfolio loans and $1.0 million in investor loans. Production levels have slowed for residential mortgages as compared to the first quarter of 2021 based on the long-term interest rate increases that have occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 and into the first quarter of 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022 increased by $38.2 million when compared to deposits at December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $29.3 million, driven by retail commercial account growth. Traditional savings accounts increased by $14.8 million as we continued to see significant growth in our Prime Saver product, and total demand deposits increased by $56.4 million. Total money market accounts decreased by $47.3 million as some of our municipal accounts are shifting balances to state offered account products paying higher rates. Time deposits decreased by $14.9 million as we continued to hold rates low due to our higher cash balances.

Book value per share of the Company's common stock was $20.65 at March 31, 2022, compared to $21.43 per share at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, there were 6,637,979 of basic outstanding shares and 6,649,604 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock.

Asset Quality

The ALL decreased to $15.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $16.0 million at December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and an expense of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The credit to provision expense recorded in 2022 was attributable to reductions in the qualitative factors, particularly related to the continued payment performance of previously modified loans that began performing in accordance with their original payment terms. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net charge offs of $42,000 for 2021. The ratio of the ALL to loans outstanding, including PPP loan balances, was 1.29% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of ALL to loans outstanding, excluding PPP loan balances of $1.3 million and $7.7 million, respectively was 1.30% at March 31, 2022 and 1.39% at December 31, 2021, non-GAAP.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was an annualized 0.08%, compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.01% for 2021. Details of the ratio, by loan type are shown below. Our special assets team continues to effectively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in ongoing overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net Recoveries/ (Charge Offs) to Average Loans

03/31/2022 03/31/2021 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00% 0.00% Acquisition & Development 0.06% 0.07% Commercial & Industrial (0.08%) 0.05% Residential Mortgage 0.01% (0.07%) Consumer (1.77%) (0.37%) Total Net Charge Offs (0.08%) (0.01%)

Non-accrual loans totaled $2.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2021. The slight decrease in non-accrual balances at March 31, 2022 was primarily related to $0.1 million of one commercial and industrial loan that paid off in the first quarter of 2022.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.6 million at March 31, 2022 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2021. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.2 million at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Management continues to conform to federal and state mandates relative to the foreclosure processes for both Federal Backed and Non-Federal Backed mortgages. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more decreased to 0.19% compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2021.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended













March 31,

March 31,













2022

2021





Results of Operations:















Interest income

$ 14,147

$ 14,062







Interest expense

806

1,826







Net interest income

13,341

12,236







Provision for loan losses

(419)

110







Other operating income

4,382

4,338







Net gains



52

588







Other operating expense

10,578

12,523







Income before taxes

$ 7,616

$ 4,529







Income tax expense

1,901

1,099







Net income



$ 5,715

$ 3,430

























Per share data:

















Basic net income per share

$ 0.86

$ 0.49







Diluted net income per share

$ 0.86

$ 0.49







Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1)

$ 0.86

$ 0.86







Dividends declared per share

$ 0.15

$ 0.15







Book value



$ 20.65

$ 18.46







Diluted book value

$ 20.63

$ 18.45







Tangible book value per share

$ 18.83

$ 16.89







Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 18.82

$ 16.88



























Closing market value

$ 22.53

$ 17.62







Market Range:















High



$ 24.50

$ 20.05







Low



$ 18.81

$ 15.30

























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,637,979

6,998,617





Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,649,604

7,001,997

























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)













Return on average assets



1.31%

0.79%





Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.31%

1.38%





Return on average shareholders' equity



16.49%

10.58%





Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



16.49%

18.36%





Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $241 and $239



3.40%

3.11%





Net interest margin GAAP



3.34%

3.05%





Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2) 58.81%

53.00%

























(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.













(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.

March 31

December 31













2022

2021





Financial Condition at period end:













Assets



$ 1,760,325

$ 1,729,838





Earning assets



$ 1,572,737

$ 1,504,300





Gross loans



$ 1,181,401

$ 1,153,687







Commercial Real Estate

$ 391,136

$ 374,291







Acquisition and Development

$ 133,031

$ 128,077







Commercial and Industrial

$ 194,914

$ 180,977







Residential Mortgage

$ 399,704

$ 404,685







Consumer



$ 62,616

$ 65,657





Investment securities

$ 385,265

$ 343,030





Total deposits



$ 1,507,555

$ 1,469,374







Noninterest bearing

$ 530,901

$ 501,627







Interest bearing

$ 976,654

$ 967,747





Shareholders' equity

$ 137,038

$ 141,900













.





























Capital ratios:





































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

14.55%

14.64%







Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.45%

12.50%







Tier 1 Leverage

10.94%

10.80%







Total risk based capital

15.71%

15.89%

























Asset quality:



































Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (244)

$ (67)





Nonperforming assets: (Period End)















Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,332

$ 2,462







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

37

300



























Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 2,369

$ 2,762



























Restructured loans

$ 3,228

$ 3,297







Other real estate owned

$ 4,477

$ 4,477

























Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.29%

1.38%





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans

1.30%

1.39%





Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans

655.75%

648.05%





Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

223.37%

220.40%





Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.20%

0.24%





Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.13%

0.16%





Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.20%

0.21%





Non-performing assets to total assets



0.39%

0.42%



























FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol : FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited





















































Three Months Ended











March 31,

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021 2021 2021 2021





Results of Operations:



















Interest income $ 14,147

14,848 14,910 14,436 14,062







Interest expense 806

930 1,285 1,673 1,826







Net interest income 13,341

13,918 13,625 12,763 12,236







Provision for loan losses (419)

(885) (597) 555 110







Other operating income 4,382

6,337 4,523 4,321 4,338







Net gains

52

83 82 442 588







Other operating expense 10,578

11,182 13,027 11,032 12,523







Income before taxes $ 7,616

$ 10,041 $ 5,800 $ 5,939 $ 4,529







Income tax expense 1,901

2,492 1,412 1,536 1,099







Net income

$ 5,715

$ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430





























Per share data:





















Basic net income per share $ 0.86

$ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49







Diluted net income per share $ 0.86

$ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49







Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1) $ 0.86

$ 1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86







Dividends declared per share $ 0.15

$ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15







Book value

$ 20.65

$ 21.43 $ 20.22 $ 19.74 $ 18.46







Diluted book value $ 20.63

$ 21.41 $ 20.19 $ 19.72 $ 18.45







Tangible book value per share $ 18.83

$ 19.61 $ 18.55 $ 18.07 $ 16.89







Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 18.82

$ 19.59 $ 18.53 $ 18.05 $ 16.88































Closing market value $ 22.53

$ 18.76 $ 18.60 $ 17.43 $ 17.62







Market Range:



















High

$ 24.50

$ 20.50 $ 19.45 $ 19.42 $ 20.05







Low

$ 18.81

$ 17.86 $ 16.26 $ 16.35 $ 15.30





























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,637,979

6,620,955 6,617,941 6,614,604 6,998,617





Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,649,604

6,628,028 6,625,014 6,621,677 7,001,997





























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)

















Return on average assets

1.31%

1.12% 0.92% 0.88% 0.79%





Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.31%

1.36% 1.25% 1.18% 1.38%





Return on average shareholders' equity

16.49%

14.92% 12.45% 12.21% 10.58%





Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

16.49%

17.82% 16.72% 15.98% 18.36%





Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $241 and $239

3.40%

3.28% 3.21% 3.13% 3.11%





Net interest margin GAAP

3.34%

3.22% 3.16% 3.07% 3.05%





Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2) 58.81%

52.94% 57.57% 62.72% 53.00%





(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

















(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets. March 31,

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,











2022

2021 2021 2021 2021





Financial Condition at period end:

















Assets

$ 1,760,325

$ 1,729,838 $ 1,708,556 $ 1,763,806 $ 1,781,833





Earning assets

$ 1,572,737

$ 1,504,300 $ 1,466,664 $ 1,461,613 $ 1,481,045





Gross loans

$ 1,181,401

$ 1,153,687 $ 1,161,868 $ 1,145,343 $ 1,199,325







Commercial Real Estate $ 391,136

$ 374,291 $ 371,785 $ 361,941 $ 365,731







Acquisition and Development $ 133,031

$ 128,077 $ 132,256 $ 131,630 $ 123,625







Commercial and Industrial $ 194,914

$ 180,977 $ 195,758 $ 229,852 $ 299,178







Residential Mortgage $ 399,704

$ 404,685 $ 405,885 $ 364,408 $ 374,327







Consumer

$ 62,616

$ 65,657 $ 56,184 $ 57,512 $ 36,464





Investment securities $ 385,265

$ 343,030 $ 297,543 $ 307,696 $ 273,363





Total deposits

$ 1,507,555

$ 1,469,374 $ 1,444,494 $ 1,456,111 $ 1,468,263







Noninterest bearing $ 530,901

$ 501,627 $ 491,441 $ 497,736 $ 485,311







Interest bearing $ 976,654

$ 967,747 $ 953,053 $ 958,375 $ 982,952





Shareholders' equity $ 137,038

$ 141,900 $ 133,787 $ 130,556 $ 129,189





























Capital ratios:













































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 14.55%

14.64% 14.26% 14.55% 14.99%







Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.45%

12.50% 12.15% 12.37% 12.76%







Tier 1 Leverage 10.94%

10.80% 10.33% 9.94% 10.22%







Total risk based capital 15.71%

15.89% 15.51% 15.80% 16.24%





























Asset quality:











































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (244)

$ (67) $ 435 $ (41) $ (42)





Nonperforming assets: (Period End)



















Nonaccrual loans $ 2,332

$ 2,462 $ 7,441 $ 7,285 $ 7,891







Loans 90 days past due and accruing 37

300 189 $ 273 6















0 0 0









Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 2,369

$ 2,762 $ 7,630 $ 7,558 $ 7,897































Restructured loans $ 3,228

$ 3,297 $ 3,759 $ 3,825 $ 3,892







Other real estate owned $ 4,477

$ 4,477 $ 6,663 $ 6,756 $ 7,533





























Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.29%

1.38% 1.46% 1.49% 1.38%





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans 1.30%

1.39% 1.50% 1.60% 1.57%





Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 655.75%

648.05% 227.20% 234.29% 209.78%





Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 223.37%

220.40% 118.28% 119.24% 107.28%





Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.20%

0.24% 0.66% 0.66% 0.66%





Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.13%

0.16% 0.45% 0.43% 0.44%





Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.20%

0.21% 0.64% 0.64% 0.66%





Non-performing assets to total assets

0.39%

0.42% 0.84% 0.81% 0.87%































Consolidated Statement of Condition

















(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021









Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 71,211 $ 109,823 Interest bearing deposits in banks

4,905

5,897 Cash and cash equivalents

76,116

115,720 Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)

143,609

286,771 Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)

241,656

56,259 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

1,026

1,029 Loans held for sale

140

67 Loans

1,181,401

1,153,687 Unearned fees

(107)

(292) Allowance for loan losses

(15,292)

(15,955) Net loans

1,166,002

1,137,440 Premises and equipment, net

34,001

34,697 Goodwill and other intangible assets

12,000

12,052 Bank owned life insurance

45,442

45,150 Deferred tax assets

10,361

6,857 Other real estate owned, net

4,477

4,477 Operating lease asset

2,161

2,247 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

23,334

27,072 Total Assets $ 1,760,325 $ 1,729,838 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities:







Non-interest bearing deposits $ 530,901 $ 501,627 Interest bearing deposits

976,654

967,747 Total deposits

1,507,555

1,469,374 Short-term borrowings

58,902

57,699 Long-term borrowings

30,929

30,929 Operating lease liability

2,666

2,761 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

22,200

26,182 Dividends payable

995

993 Total Liabilities

1,623,247

1,587,938 Shareholders' Equity:







Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,637,979 shares at March 31, 2022 and 6,620,955 at December 31, 2021

66

66 Surplus

23,712

23,661 Retained earnings

150,207

145,487 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(36,907)

(27,314) Total Shareholders' Equity

137,078

141,900 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,760,325 $ 1,729,838











Historical Income Statement





















Three Months Ended

2022 2021

Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands (Unaudited) Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans $ 12,432 $ 13,456 $ 13,667 $ 13,097 $ 12,732 Interest on investment securities



















Taxable

1,406

1,048

880

994

990 Exempt from federal income tax

282

268

266

268

275 Total investment income

1,688

1,316

1,146

1,262

1,265 Other

27

76

97

77

65 Total interest income

14,147

14,848

14,910

14,436

14,062 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

475

596

732

999

1,146 Interest on short-term borrowings

18

19

17

26

24 Interest on long-term borrowings

313

315

536

648

656 Total interest expense

806

930

1,285

1,673

1,826 Net interest income

13,341

13,918

13,625

12,763

12,236 Provision for loan losses

(419)

(885)

(597)

555

110 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

13,760

14,803

14,222

12,208

12,126 Other operating income



















Net gains on investments, available for sale

3

—

—

154

— Losses on equity investment

—

(35)

(54)

—

— Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

21

119

136

272

588 Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets

28

(1)

—

16

— Net gains

52

83

82

442

588 Other Income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

465

479

475

412

405 Other service charges

213

245

232

221

211 Trust department

2,189

2,209

2,166

2,034

2,241 Debit card income

886

1,021

900

913

810 Bank owned life insurance

292

299

298

293

286 Brokerage commissions

220

228

229

357

268 Insurance reimbursement

—

1,375

—

—

— Other

117

481

223

91

117 Total other income

4,382

6,337

4,523

4,321

4,338 Total other operating income

4,434

6,420

4,605

4,763

4,926 Other operating expenses



















Salaries and employee benefits

5,968

5,847

5,719

5,507

4,988 FDIC premiums

174

197

209

183

183 Equipment

1,044

1,061

1,032

954

851 Occupancy

727

673

684

693

725 Data processing

821

784

819

875

726 Marketing

106

127

129

133

146 Professional services

520

656

615

1,491

766 Contract labor

165

152

153

185

148 Telephone

114

131

123

268

215 Other real estate owned

95

(485)

150

(198)

(412) Investor relations

96

130

116

306

124 Settlement expense

—

—

—

—

3,300 FHLB prepayment penalty

—

—

2,368

—

— Contributions

21

1,115

55

27

23 Other

727

794

855

608

740 Total other operating expenses

10,578

11,182

13,027

11,032

12,523 Income before income tax expense

7,616

10,041

5,800

5,939

4,529 Provision for income tax expense

1,901

2,492

1,412

1,536

1,099 Net Income $ 5,715 $ 7,549 $ 4,388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430 Basic net income per common share $ 0.86 $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.86 $ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,628

6,620

6,617

6,609

6,996 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,636

6,627

6,624

6,615

7,000 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15























Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures





























The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures for 2021 results exclude settlement charges associated with the settlement with Driver Management, FHLB penalty expense, insurance reimbursement and contributions for each period indicated below.



Three months ended





March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021





(in thousands, except for per share amount)



























Net income - as reported $ 5,715

$ 7,549 $ 4388 $ 4,403 $ 3,430





Adjustments:



























Settlement Expense

—



—

—

—

3,300





FHLB Penalty

—



—

2,368

—

—





Insurance Reimbursement

—



(1,375)

—

—

—





Foundation Contribution

—



1,000

—

—

—





Income tax effect of adjustments

—



86

(578)

—

(735)





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 5,715

$ 7,260 $ 6,178 $ 4,403 $ 5,995



































Basic and Diluted earnings per share - as reported $ 0.86

$ 1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49





Adjustments:



























Settlement Expense

—



—

—

—

0.47





FHLB Penalty

—



—

0.35

—

—





Insurance Reimbursement

—



(0.20)

—

—

—





Foundation Contribution

—



0.15

—

—

—





Income tax effect of adjustments

—



0.01

(0.08)

—

(0.10)





Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.86

$ 1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86



































































As of or for the three month period ended















(in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021





Per Share Data



























Basic net income per share (1) - as reported $ 0.86

$ $1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49





Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP $ 0.86

$ $1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86





Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported $ 0.86

$ $1.14 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.49





Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP $ 0.86

$ $1.10 $ 0.93 $ 0.66 $ 0.86





Basic book value per share $ 20.65

$ $21.43 $ 20.22 $ 19.74 $ 18.46





Diluted book value per share $ 20.63

$ $21.41 $ 20.19 $ 19.72 $ 18.45



































Significant Ratios:

























































Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported

1.31%



1.12%

0.92%

0.88%

0.79%





Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect

—



0.23%

0.33%

0.30%

0.59%





Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)

1.31%



1.35%

1.25%

1.18%

1.38%



































Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported

16.49%



14.92%

12.45%

12.21%

10.58%





Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect

—



2.90%

4.43%

3.77%

7.78%





Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)

16.49%



17.82%

16.88%

15.98%

18.36%



































Efficiency Ratio - non-GAAP



























Non-interest expense $ 10,578

$ 11,182 $ 13,027 $ 11,032 $ 12,523





Less: non-GAAP adjustments:



























Foundation Contribution







(1,000)

















Settlement expense



















(3,300)





FHLB Penalty











(2,368)













Non-interest expense - as adjusted $ 10,578

$ 10,182 $ 10,659 $ 11,032 $ 9,223



































Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 17,775

$ 20,338 $ 18,230 $ 17,526 $ 17,162





Plus: non-GAAP adjustments:



























Tax-equivalent income

242



233

232

233

239





Less non-GAAP adjustment:



























Insurance reimbursement







(1,375)

















Fixed asset (gains)/losses







1





(16)









Investment securities (gains)/losses

(31)



35

54

(154)

-





Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 17,986

$ 19,232 $ 18,516 $ 17,589 $ 17,401



































Efficiency Ratio (1)

58.81%



52.94%

57.57%

62.72%

53.00%



































(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.



































































































































Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022

2021



(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate



Assets



































Loans

$ 1,168,803

$ 12,450

4.32 % $ 1,202,677

$ 12,754

4.30 %

Investment Securities:



































Taxable



363,155



1,406

1.57 % 255,853



990

1.57 %

Non taxable



28,022



505

7.31 % 26,075



492

7.65 %

Total



391,177



1,911

1.98 %

281,928



1,482

2.13 %

Federal funds sold



53,321



18

0.14 % 135,458



24

0.07 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



5,255



1

0.08 % 2,668



1

0.15 %

Other interest earning assets



1,029



8

3.15 % 4,459



40

3.64 %

Total earning assets



1,619,585



14,388

3.60 %

1,627,190



14,301

3.56 %

Allowance for loan losses



(15,900)













(16,404)













Non-earning assets



165,549













154,347













Total Assets

$ 1,769,234











$ 1,765,133













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 284,799

$ 89

0.13 % $ 202,530

$ 172

0.34 %

Interest-bearing money markets



295,923



63

0.09 % 358,038



170

0.19 %

Savings deposits



243,919



18

0.03 % 202,968



25

0.05 %

Time deposits



154,811



305

0.80 % 227,548



779

1.39 %

Short-term borrowings



59,555



18

0.12 % 50,301



24

0.19 %

Long-term borrowings



30,929



313

4.10 % 100,929



656

2.64 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,069,936



806

0.31 %

1,142,314



1,826

0.65 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits



530,672













465,476













Other liabilities



28,109













25,802













Shareholders' Equity



140,517













131,541













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,769,234











$ 1,765,133













Net interest income and spread







$ 13,582

3.29 %



$ 12,475

2.91 %

Net interest margin













3.40 %









3.11 %













































































