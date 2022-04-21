ETHICAL AI GOVERNANCE GROUP (EAIGG) ANNOUNCES FORMAL LAUNCH; UNVEILS ETHICS MATURITY CONTINUUM

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethical AI Governance Group ( EAIGG ) announced its formal launch yesterday with a mission to promote AI governance, data privacy, and climate technologies. A special event was held in partnership with founding member BGV to celebrate the formation of EAIGG and to formally unveil the Ethics Maturity Continuum, a practical framework for investors to diligence AI-first startups to assess the underlying risks and maturity around AI Governance and Data Privacy.

The Ethical AI Governance Group (PRNewswire)

Given the widespread deployments of machine learning algorithms and AI models over the last few years, it has become increasingly important for leading startups, investors and enterprise executives to provide visibility into otherwise opaque AI systems. With new regulations emerging in Brussels, and increasing scrutiny of Big Data companies in Washington, technology companies of all sizes are making organizational changes to their businesses and development processes, and many are seeking guidance in doing so. EAIGG was established to support this movement.

In conjunction with BGV and Ethical Intelligence , EAIGG released a groundbreaking new tool to help businesses assess their level of maturity in the adoption of ethical AI standards, and identify key areas for improvement. "The Ethics Maturity Continuum was designed as a framework to provide a granular approach for AI-first startups to operationalize best practices around accountability, intentional design, fairness, social impact, trust, and transparency," said Olivia Gambelin, Founder of Ethical Intelligence. "We believe this framework can play an instrumental role in helping investors and AI-first startup leaders evaluate their existing efforts and navigate responsible value creation journeys." Access to the Ethics Maturity Continuum survey is available on EAIGG's website . Interested parties can also download "Ethical AI Governance – A Call for Action," a white paper illustrating the need and application of the maturity continuum framework.

"Absent clear regulations, and growing pressures from a variety of stakeholders, we began leveraging the insights developed by leaders, across all stages of startup development, to inform a set of best practices that will influence enterprise AI market adoption and ultimately value creation," explained Anik Bose, Executive Director of EAIGG.

"As the public debate ramps, our group emerged organically," noted Emmanuel Benhamou, Managing Director of EAIGG, "and we decided to formally launch EAIGG to open-source these best practices, and to share insights from a variety of perspectives, including investors de-risking their portfolio companies, startup execs de-risking their product offerings, and thought leaders seeking to responsibly steer innovation."

To mark the launch of EAIGG, the organization held a special "Investing in Ethical AI" event in partnership with BGV. Speakers included ethical AI specialist and founder of Anch.ai Anna Fellander, who discussed a European perspective on AI risk and incoming regulations from Brussels; Corporate Venture Capital investors from Intel Capital, Schneider Electric, EWE, Qualcomm, and Micron Ventures, discussing how they embed ethical AI into their investment filters and their portfolio companies' boardrooms; founders from exemplary AI-focused startups including Snorkel, Zelros, AI Dash, Evinced and Fiddler; and the founder of Ethical Intelligence, Olivia Gambelin to present the launch of the Ethics Maturity Continuum, amongst others.

The event also focused on investment trends and AI developments with regard to Health Tech and Climate Tech. Barak Ben-Avinoam, CEO of NetZero, a new climate tech incubator in Israel, discussed how new investment trends and AI technologies are powering a renewed global climate tech movement. NetZero is one of five new tech incubators licensed by the Israel Innovation Authority announced in February of 2022.

About EAIGG

The Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG) is a grassroots community platform established to democratize best practices around responsible AI governance. The group is composed of AI practitioners, entrepreneurs, and technology investors dedicated to sharing practical insights and promoting the adoption of ethical AI covering governance, data privacy, and climate tech. EAIGG harnesses the practical insights of its members to develop research that can foster and sustain responsible innovation in AI-first startups and enterprise technology companies. To take the Ethics Maturity Continuum Assessment and to learn more about EAIGG visit www.eaigg.org .

Press Contact

Emmanuel Benhamou

emmanuel@eaigg.org

+1.202.341.0269

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG)