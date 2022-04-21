CORA Physical Therapy Adds to Footprint in Wisconsin, South Carolina with Acquisition of Four Clinics

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORA Health Services, Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy ("CORA" or "the Company"), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, announced today that it has broadened its coverage in Wisconsin with the acquisition of Greenfield Physical Therapy ("Greenfield PT") and in South Carolina with the purchase of Lava Physical Therapy ("Lava PT").

Greenfield PT was founded in 2014 by Amy Greenfield, PT, MPT in Spooner, in northwest WI. Greenfield opened an additional clinic in Haywood, WI last year. The group offers a wide variety of services, including general physical therapy and specialties in back and neck pain, workplace injuries, headaches, concussion and TMJ/facial pain. Greenfield is staying on as CORA Senior Clinic Manager for the two clinics.

Lava PT, located in Hilton Head, SC, was founded in 2005. The two clinics on the north and south ends of the island join CORA's newly opened Hilton Head clinic mid-island. Lava PT treats general orthopedic conditions, post-surgical care and sports and workers' compensation injuries.

Dennis Smith, CEO and President of CORA Physical Therapy, said, "We are excited to welcome these clinics to the CORA fold and expand our presence in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. These partnerships provide the resources needed for further development in the areas they serve as we deliver personalized care with respect and consideration for patients' needs. We look forward to continuing our expansion for the rest of this year and beyond."

CORA is a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm. Terms of these transactions were not disclosed.

About CORA

CORA Health Services, Inc./CORA Physical Therapy ( www.coraphysicaltherapy.com ) is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. Their clinics offer a complete range of treatment, including outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation, worker's compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. CORA operates more than 260 clinics in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, including specialty clinics under the Body Gears brand.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $44 billion of equity capital under management*. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid‐sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value‐added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please visit www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

