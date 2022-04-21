Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Model Trista Mikail Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that Trista Mikail has joined HoneyDrip.com. Trista is a model and social media influencer with a large following of 400k+ on Instagram. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"Trista is an extraordinary addition to the HoneyDrip team" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "I'm happy that someone like Trista, who is expecting her first child, can see the opportunity available on the site. When we launched HoneyDrip.com we focused on making it a safe and stigma free environment for our creators to share and monetize content. I feel we've accomplished this goal and so much more. HoneyDrip.com is becoming a community of women who can share ideas and collaborate with one another."

Trista Mikail moved to LA at the age of 19 to start her modeling career. She has traveled the world to explore different modeling opportunities and to connect with other creative individuals across the globe. Trista has graced the covers of many magazines such as Maxim, Influent, and Gmaro. She has also been featured in Playboy and Style Cruze. Aside from print publications, Trista has walked the runway in both LA Fashion Week and Miami Swim Week and has opened the world fashion show in the Philippines. She is currently expecting her first child and is excited to continue her modeling career while taking on her new role as a mother.

"I'm very excited to be a part of HoneyDrip.com" said Nelson. "As a soon to be mother, I want to show the world that you can still chase your dreams. You don't have to give up on yourself just because you are a mom. I'm looking forward to interacting with my many fans and showcasing my creativity on HoneyDrip.com."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

