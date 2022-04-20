Sweet Paris Gives Back with Free Coldplay Tickets for Lucky Guests

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café Hosts Instagram Giveaway to Gift Six Concert Tickets

HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café , the ultra-popular, Instagram-worthy restaurant specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more, is thanking their customers by launching an INCREDIBLE GIVEAWAY for a chance to win amazing second row tickets to the Coldplay Concert. Sweet Paris has extended this golden opportunity to not one, but THREE WINNERS, where each winner will receive 2 tickets to the concert.

(PRNewsfoto/Sweet Paris) (PRNewswire)

How to enter the Giveaway:

Like Sweet Paris' Giveaway post

@sweetparis on Instagram Followon Instagram

Tag your friends in the comments

@sweetparis Those friends must be following

https://www.sweetparis.com/sweet-passport Sign up for Sweet Paris's Sweet Passport Rewards Program at:

"Our team at Sweet Paris loves Coldplay and thought it would be fun to do 'something just like this' for our loyal customers with a chance to win front row concert tickets," said Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris. "We love surprising our customers with giveaways here and there to fully express our gratitude and love that we have for our community. We can't wait to see all of our customers participate – good luck!"

The concert takes place Sunday May 8, located at NRG Stadium at 7 p.m. The contest will begin April 21st and the winner will be announced May 2nd over Sweet Paris' Instagram page. Sweet Paris will select 3 winners by using a random generator and announce the winner on its Instagram page. For a complete list of rules and regulations for the contest, visit (www.sweetparis.com/giveaway).

This Coldplay giveaway comes after the success of the Trip to Paris Giveaway held in December 2021 and is just one of many giveaways that Sweet Paris plans to do in the future. Moving forward, the brand will host major giveaways twice a year to show appreciation to guests who have continually supported the restaurant.

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes," one crêperie at a time. The brand has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in Texas with an extravagant ambiance and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful. The lavish interiors and the artful food and drinks make Sweet Paris a favorite place for haute social media influencers.

ABOUT SWEET PARIS:

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. On a mission to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes," Sweet Paris is seeking qualified Strategic Partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com , and for more information on Strategic Partnership Opportunities, visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

