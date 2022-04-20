Brookdale Senior Living CEO Rings NYSE Bell to Celebrate Book Publishing

"Heroes Work Here" by Lucinda M. Baier is available now

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living President and CEO, Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, celebrated the release of the book, Heroes Work Here: An Extraordinary Story of Courage, Resilience, and Hope from the Front Lines of COVID-19 by ringing the NYSE closing bell today.

Heroes Work Here NYSE bell ringing (PRNewswire)

In this book, Baier shares a candid look inside how Brookdale navigated through the pandemic and features first-hand accounts from the heroes on her team who helped save lives throughout COVID-19. The book also serves as a guide to leadership in times of crisis.

Several of Brookdale's leaders accompanied Baier to the stock exchange floor to mark the occasion.

"I'd like to thank the New York Stock Exchange for this tremendous opportunity," Baier remarked. "It is truly an honor to ring the closing bell on behalf of Brookdale's heroes; heroes who fulfill our mission of enriching the lives of our residents and their families every day. I am so grateful to be able to celebrate their extraordinary efforts and accomplishments."

Heroes Work Here is available for download. The hard copy version is scheduled to release on May 24, and pre-orders are available now. Net proceeds will be donated to the company's Associate Compassion Fund, which provides financial assistance to eligible Brookdale associates who are dealing with a catastrophe or personal crisis outside of their control.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 678 communities in 41 states as of March 31, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com.

Contact: Media Relations, (615) 564-8666, media.relations@brookdale.com

Heroes Work Here NYSE bell ringing (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living