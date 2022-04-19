Pearl TV, MediaTek Introduce 'FastTrack to NEXTGEN TV'--A Platform That Speeds Development and Time to Market of New Smart TVs and Devices

MediaTek's multimedia expertise will provide television device manufacturers with a streamlined and economical entry into the NEXTGEN TV ecosystem

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, and MediaTek have launched 'FastTrack to NEXTGEN TV,' a program that accelerates and streamlines the path for adoption of NEXTGEN TV technology by consumer electronic makers producing smart TVs and related devices at volume.

"The trajectory of NEXTGEN TV hasn't slowed down and now our expanded collaboration with MediaTek only bolsters the path toward ubiquitous inclusion and adoption," commented Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "We're excited that together with MediaTek, we can usher in high-volume, low-cost televisions that consumers desire and are buying today, particularly among millennials."

The FastTrack program provides consumer electronics manufacturers with an easier, faster, and more cost-effective process to introduce NEXTGEN TV-compatible products via MediaTek's Reference Platform. The Reference Platform will be pre-certified for compliance with the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) NEXTGEN TV logo requirements, A3SA Security and the RUN3TV Application platform—ensuring that manufacturers are meeting the highest standards around authenticity and security.

"We are very glad to work with Pearl TV as a total NEXTGEN TV solution provider with a complete Reference Platform for high-volume TV manufacturers, including TV System on Chip (SoC), ATSC3 demodulators and software stack. MediaTek has been providing TV SoC solutions to 90% of all TV brands, and this pre-certified fast track program will help to expedite our support to customers with scale," stated Alfred Chan, vice president, TV Business Unit in the Smart Home Group at MediaTek.

Now broadcasting in nearly 60 markets covering more than half of the U.S., NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 82% of viewers in the U.S. by the end of 2022. And consumer interest in the new technology is strong, too: according to recent research by Magid, 85% of viewers without a NEXTGEN TV are likely to purchase one in the next year. NEXTGEN TV has already proven to be one of the fastest growing new technologies introduced to consumers, outpacing in its first three years sales of the DVD player over the same period. NEXTGEN TV sales are projected to double this year over 2021, increase by 75% in 2023, and then grow again by 100% in 2024 according to the CTA.

NEXTGEN TV sets are proliferating, now with approximately 70 models available at retail, at a starting price point between $500 and $600, from Sony, Samsung, and LG. Hisense was recently added to the roster of manufacturers, giving consumers even more choices for receivers as its models are introduced this year.

"The FastTrack program comes to the market at an opportune time for consumer electronics manufacturers looking to invest in cutting edge broadcast technology and better serve their customers with unrivalled visual and audio features," continued Chan. "Consumers want TVs to come with NEXTGEN TV capabilities and they want to be part of the future of television. NEXTGEN TV represents a new realm of possibilities for television and device manufacturers, and we're thrilled that this collaboration helps open the door for brands that want to have a seat at the table."

About NEXTGEN TV

NEXTGEN TV is a broadcast technology standard, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's (ATSC's) standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996. NEXTGEN TV is based on internet protocol technology for interactivity, presenting the best combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed.

NEXTGEN TV delivers stunning 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, enhanced internet content on demand, and better audio enabled by Dolby Audio technologies, which includes movie theater-quality sound, added voice clarity provided by Dolby's Voice +, and consistent volume across channels. MediaTek's Reference Platform supports all these NEXTGEN TV feature sets.

NEXTGEN TV at NAB Show

NEXTGEN TV will have a prominent presence at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas, Nev. Pearl TV's managing director, Anne Schelle, will take the stage as moderator in "What's Now and What's Next with NEXTGEN TV," and participate in a question-and-answer session designed to inform station managers and sellers about new opportunities available through the technology. For more details about NAB Show, visit the event program . Media and analysts interested in meeting with Pearl TV may contact pearltv@havasformula.com , or visit its booth, W9022, in the ATSC Pavilion.

Consumers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.watchnextgentv.com, which offers a guide to cities already on the air, where signals will soon be rolling out, and available television models.

To sign up for MediaTek's FastTrack to NEXTGEN TV, please contact: Justin Hsu (justin-cm.hsu@mediatek.com).

About MediaTek

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

About Pearl TV

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

