Pearl TV Launches RUN3TV, a New TV Web Platform That Brings Interactive Experiences and Streaming Content To Over-the-Air Viewers for the First Time

Built by Broadcasters for Broadcasters, the RUN3TV Platform Enables Interactive Content to be Easily Deployed Across NEXTGEN TV Receivers

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, today announced the launch of the RUN3TV web platform that enables broadcasters to offer a brand-new hybrid TV service to over-the-air (OTA) viewers.

RUN3TV was built to support NEXTGEN TV, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and bring content to life through two-way web interactivity. As NEXTGEN TV has reached an inflection point—now reaching 60 markets, approximately 70 television models available at retail, and a growing device ecosystem—RUN3TV enables broadcasters to directly engage with their viewers via their broadcaster applications.

"An industry first, RUN3TV gives broadcasters the ability to leverage the new ATSC 3.0 A/344 Interactive Content broadcast standard to create television applications that enhance over-the-air viewing with interactive and on-demand content delivered over broadband," stated Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "With NEXTGEN TV and RUN3TV, broadcasters can now bring the OTA environment into the digital world."

RUN3TV's web-based platform architecture enables stations to develop, innovate, and differentiate at the application services layer, allowing a consistent viewer experience across all NEXTGEN TV devices. The broadcaster controls the product vision, audience engagement, and customer experience. Broadcasters can choose their technical partners and take advantage of contributions from the RUN3TV developer community.

With RUN3TV, broadcasters can expect viewers to spend additional time engaging with content and multiple new revenue opportunities from those viewers watching the live broadcast. Broadcasters can now leverage advanced advertising in live and streaming content, audience insights, and premium content distribution thanks to the new platform.

"NEXTGEN TV is scaling rapidly on connected TVs, creating a new advanced advertising marketplace. Display, lead-gen, and dynamic ad insertion capabilities will be game changers for broadcasters and help level the playing field among other digital providers," stated Kerry Oslund, vice president of strategy and business development at The E.W. Scripps Company. "RUN3TV creates an underlying framework that puts broadcasters in the driver's seat on what they create and how they provide content that matters to viewers. RUN3TV has just scratched the surface of what is possible for the broadcast community."

Pearl TV is launching the RUN3TV platform through its subsidiary, the ATSC 3.0 Framework Alliance, LLC (A3FA). RUN3TV development partners include Kineton, MadHive, IBM Weather, Freewheel and Google. Early adopters such as Gray Television, The E.W. Scripps Company, Graham Media, TEGNA, Hearst and Howard University's WHUT have launched broadcaster applications in more than 30 markets, and more broadcasters are adding innovative interactive features to their NEXTGEN TV channels to directly connect with their viewers and increase audience engagement.

"The power of the RUN3TV platform to enhance the viewer experience is tremendous. As broadcasters customize and build out exciting applications, viewers will be delighted to seamlessly discover and explore web content like local news, lifestyle, weather and emergency alerts, all within the broadcast they are watching," said Robert Folliard, senior vice president, government relations and distribution, Gray Television. "With NEXTGEN TV and RUN3TV, broadcasters can provide an on-demand broadcast experience, where viewers no longer need to watch along with a second screen—creating the future of viewing today."

NEXTGEN TV, RUN3TV at NAB Show

NEXTGEN TV will have a prominent presence at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas, Nev. Pearl TV's managing director, Anne Schelle, will take the stage as moderator in "What's Now and What's Next with NEXTGEN TV," and participate in a question-and-answer session designed to inform station managers and sellers about new opportunities available through the technology. For more details about NAB Show, visit the event program. Media and analysts interested in meeting with Pearl TV for a demonstration of the RUN3TV platform may contact pearltv@havasformula.com, or visit its booth, W9022, in the ATSC Pavilion.

Sunday, April 24, 12:00-12:30 p.m. PST, James Southern will deliver a RUN3TV presentation at the ATSC booth.

Follow NEXTGEN TV NAB Show 2022 highlights on Twitter @WatchNextGenTv.

Broadcasters can learn more about RUN3TV at www.run3tv.org.

Consumers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.watchnextgentv.com, which offers a guide to cities already on the air, where signals will soon be rolling out, and available television models.

About NEXTGEN TV

NEXTGEN TV is a broadcast technology standard, otherwise known as ATSC 3.0, and is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's (ATSC's) standard for receiving over-the-air (OTA) signals since ATSC 1.0 was introduced in 1996. NEXTGEN TV is based on internet protocol technology for interactivity, presenting the best combination of online and broadcast television, and continued innovation as new services are developed.

NEXTGEN TV delivers stunning 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, enhanced internet content on demand, and better audio enabled by Dolby Audio technologies, which includes movie theater-quality sound, added voice clarity provided by Dolby's Voice +, and consistent volume across channels.

About Pearl TV

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

